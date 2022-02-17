This $25 Moisturizer Is So Hydrating, Amazon Shoppers Vow to 'Never Travel Without It'
Condensing one's toiletry bag isn't always an easy feat, especially if you're someone that insists on traveling with a multi-step skincare routine, or just prefers to have all of their essentials with them. Thankfully, there are plenty of versatile products out there that will not only help you practice more minimalist packing habits, but also ensure that your skin will be perfectly moisturized and cared for while you're away. For Amazon shoppers, that product is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Face Cream.
The multipurpose skincare product has been dubbed as an "essential for all travel bags" by one enthusiastic reviewer and, as its name suggests, is designed to deliver eight hours' worth of hydration. With its petroleum-based formula, the face cream instantly soothes and restores moisture and works in conjunction with vitamin E to repair damage caused to the skin barrier. This not only gives the formula its renowned healing properties, but also helps it prevent future moisture loss. Salicylic acid is also on deck to promote gentle cell turnover for healthier, smoother-looking skin.
Since making its debut more than 90 years ago, the Eight Hour Cream has earned a loyal fanbase among beauty lovers, experts, and celebrities alike. In fact, Zendaya is the latest star to give the formula their seal of approval. Euphoria makeup director Doniella Davy recently revealed that the Emmy winner "loves [it] to keep her face really moist."
But, it's a travel bag must-have for its versatility outside of creating dewy, well-hydrated skin, and the fact that it's basically five products in one and it's housed in a petite, purse- and toiletry bag-friendly tube. In their reviews, Amazon customers shared that the salve makes an excellent lip balm — especially for one shopper with ″extremely dry lips″ that saw results "within two hours."
It can also be used for "sunburn, scaly skin, and hair gel," according to another, and if your trip will entail lots of walking, one reviewer noted that the cream is "particularly helpful for the cracks I sometimes get on the bottoms of my feet… when I frequently wear sandals." They also mentioned that the product can be used to heal scrapes, burns, and other unforeseen travel injuries.
The brand lists treating windburn, hydrating the nails and cuticles, and highlighting cheekbones as other common uses. It's not hard to see why another shopper said they "never travel without it," or why it's racked up more than 3,600 five-star ratings.
Achieve Zendaya's lit-from-within-glow when you're on vacation, courtesy of the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Face Cream. Never be without this Swiss army knife of a product and get a bottle on Amazon today.