This $25 Moisturizer Is So Hydrating, Amazon Shoppers Vow to 'Never Travel Without It'

Condensing one's toiletry bag isn't always an easy feat, especially if you're someone that insists on traveling with a multi-step skincare routine, or just prefers to have all of their essentials with them. Thankfully, there are plenty of versatile products out there that will not only help you practice more minimalist packing habits, but also ensure that your skin will be perfectly moisturized and cared for while you're away. For Amazon shoppers, that product is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Face Cream.