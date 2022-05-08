Thousands of Shoppers Agree That This $24 One-piece Is the 'Most Flattering Suit' They've Ever Worn

Feeling comfortable and confident in your swimwear of choice should always be the goal, and one bathing suit that's earning praise for its flattering fit and affordable price point is the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit from Amazon. In fact, it's so good that it has nearly 8,500 five-star ratings from customers.The popular Amazon swimsuit comes in sizes XS to 2XL and is available in a whopping 47 color options. Depending on which style you choose, you could be looking at a nice discount. Right now, certain colors and sizes are on sale for up to 30 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, which means that you can get the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit for as little as $24.