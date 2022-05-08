Thousands of Shoppers Agree That This $24 One-piece Is the 'Most Flattering Suit' They've Ever Worn
Finding the perfect bathing suit isn't always an easy feat. Sure, it can look super comfortable on the rack, but that doesn't always hold up when you try it on. And even if you're digging how it looks during the initial try-on, there's no guarantee that it will maintain its support when you're actually at the beach or in the pool. Plus, while a swimsuit may appear to be opaque when dry, you can never be sure that you'll be covered when you take a dip in the water.
Feeling comfortable and confident in your swimwear of choice should always be the goal, and one bathing suit that's earning praise for its flattering fit and affordable price point is the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit from Amazon. In fact, it's so good that it has nearly 8,500 five-star ratings from customers.The popular Amazon swimsuit comes in sizes XS to 2XL and is available in a whopping 47 color options. Depending on which style you choose, you could be looking at a nice discount. Right now, certain colors and sizes are on sale for up to 30 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, which means that you can get the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit for as little as $24.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $33)
When it comes to the bathing suit's fit, the bodice has a contouring effect thanks to its paneled sides that hug your shape. Its vintage-inspired ruching and along the body and bust flatter your curves while giving the one-piece a unique, elegant textured element.
The Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit is also lightly padded in the bust and has wide, adjustable straps for additional support. Its sweetheart-style neckline allows you to show off some skin and the full backside ensures that you have enough coverage to feel comfortable all day long.
To buy: amazon.com, from $24 with on-site coupon (originally $33)
"It is absolutely the most flattering suit I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote, adding that they typically "hate swimsuit season" and "trying to find new suits." However, this suit changed their mind. Mirroring their excitement, another ″extremely happy″ shopper said that the "suit fits perfect[ly]" and they "don't feel the least bit self-conscious in it."
Another Amazon shopper shared they are "thoroughly satisfied" with the swimsuit, even after admitting that they typically buy bathing suits that are double the price. Specifically, they noted that "the bra and shoulder straps are also supportive if you are busty." They concluded their review with: "Get out there and enjoy your body in this flattering swimsuit." One reviewer exclaimed, "It's so well-made, I'm shocked because the price was so low for this excellently made swimsuit."
To buy: amazon.com, from $27 with on-site coupon (originally $33)
For one customer with a 36DD bust size that is always "pouring out the top" of their swimsuits, they raved that they're "feeling pretty confident that I won't fall out of anything while I'm [at] the beach with three kids hanging on me" when wearing the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit.
Well, what are you waiting for? Now's the time to treat yourself to a new swimsuit, and we definitely think it should be the Ekouaer One-piece Swimsuit. Get one on Amazon today while it's still on sale for as little as $24.