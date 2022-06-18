Travelers Are Planning All of Their Vacation Outfits Around This Flattering $23 Skirt — and It's on Sale

Regardless of your destination, everyone wants to put their best fashion foot forward when they're on vacation. But contrary to popular belief, you don't need a lot of outfits to do so — and you also don't need to break the bank. In fact, there are plenty of versatile and high-impact pieces out there that will make you feel stylish during your trip while taking up minimal space in your luggage. One of them is Amazon's best-selling Ekouaer Active Skirt, which just went on sale.