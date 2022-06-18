Travelers Are Planning All of Their Vacation Outfits Around This Flattering $23 Skirt — and It's on Sale
Regardless of your destination, everyone wants to put their best fashion foot forward when they're on vacation. But contrary to popular belief, you don't need a lot of outfits to do so — and you also don't need to break the bank. In fact, there are plenty of versatile and high-impact pieces out there that will make you feel stylish during your trip while taking up minimal space in your luggage. One of them is Amazon's best-selling Ekouaer Active Skirt, which just went on sale.
The incredibly popular skort has earned upwards of 7,600 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of which have dubbed it the ″the perfect summer skirt″ for traveling thanks to its comfortable fit, anti-chafe design, and statement-making colors and prints. Right now, you can get one for as little as $23 thanks to a special limited-time sale. We don't know how long the markdown will last, so you'll definitely want to act fast and add it to your cart.
The Ekouaer Active Skirt is made with a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool when you're hustling to your gate, taking in the sites on a sunny day, and breaking a sweat on the trails or tennis court. Its elastic waistband creates a snug-yet-flexible fit so you don't have to worry about it falling down or restricting your movement.
And for extra peace of mind, you'll be delighted to find a pair of built-in shorts underneath for added comfort when you're on the go. It not only boosts the skirt's coverage when you're moving around, but it also helps minimize chafing, which will come in handy on long travel days with lots of walking.
With thousands of perfect ratings, the glowing reviews seem endless. "I'm living in this skort this summer," one Amazon shopper raved in their review. Another customer added that it "fits great and [is] super comfortable," and they were happy to share that "it's long enough to be professional (at least at my job) and not too showy, but still light and fun."
A third reviewer called it an "all-day skort that I will enjoy for a long time," and despite running hot, they found the Amazon skort to be "terrific" in the heat. It's also a favorite among customers that don't like to wear shorts: "It really is a flattering skirt… I went back and just ordered another one."
And, of course, it's traveler-approved. According to one vacationer, it's the "best-fitting skort" they've purchased, noting that they love the "wrinkle-free" fabric and that the "shorts do not ride up." Another buyer chimed in: "This skort was exactly what I was looking for! It's lightweight for packing and travel." They added that it "will go with everything."
And thanks to its wide variety of stunning prints, several shoppers said they were able to dress it up for all of the items on their itinerary. A travel enthusiast wrote, "I was able to wear it on outdoor excursions and dress it up at night with a blouse and wedges." Their review was followed by another shopper that said it's the "perfect multifunctional item I needed for touring."
Others shared that they will be "traveling with a few of these this summer," and since it's incredibly versatile, one shopper said they'll be using it as a swim cover-up at the pool and beach. In fact, they said that they "would feel comfortable even going in the water wearing this."
Consider this a sign to give your summer travel wardrobe an update and grab the cute and comfortable Ekouaer Active Skirt while it's on sale. Get one on Amazon today for as little as $23.