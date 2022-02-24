This 'Mighty' Travel Umbrella Keeps Shoppers Dry During Heavy Storms — and It's on Sale Now
Despite our best efforts to carry on "rain or shine," sometimes the weather can really put a damper on your travel plans. Though you can never truly predict the forecast, it's always a good idea to pack for the unexpected, and that means upping your travel gear with a quality raincoat, waterproof shoes, a water-resistant backpack or purse, and, of course, an umbrella.
Realistically speaking, traveling with an oversized golf umbrella isn't the smartest move. Instead, you should look for something that's compact in size to eliminate bulk while still boasting a sturdy construction and delivering ample coverage from the elements. According to more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers, the title of "best travel umbrella" has been awarded to the Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella, which happens to be on sale this week for up to 57 percent off in certain colors when you apply an additional 20 percent off coupon on Amazon, bringing its price down to as little as $13.
Featuring a stainless steel frame, the Eez-Y Travel Umbrella prevents wind-induced damage with its dual-canopy design, which allows air to pass through without letting water in. Nine durable fiberglass ribs support the canopy to further strengthen the umbrella's defense against high winds (read: the umbrella won't turn inside out). Its exterior is made from high-quality, water-repellent polyester material, adding to the umbrella's durability and protective qualities. When it's open, the umbrella has a wingspan of 42 inches and measures 22 inches in height to ensure that your front and back are covered.
The highly rated umbrella folds down to a compact 11 inches in height and weighs just under one pound, so it can be easily stored in your carry-on, backpack, or purse. Heck, it could even fit in a deep jacket pocket. You'll also find that its button-operated open-and-close system, which is located on the ergonomic non-slip handle, comes in handy during unexpected drizzles and downpours.
In one review, an Amazon shopper shared that they were impressed with how "mighty" it is despite its compact size, adding that it "has proven to be a very sturdy umbrella." Speaking of its petite frame, one customer noted that "it's perfect for walking crowded streets" while still being able to fit up to two people underneath it, sharing that it "fits in my backpack, or my suitcase, without taking up too much room."
As for its performance against strong gusts of wind, another reviewer wrote, "While in Europe I saw a lot of other umbrellas stuffed in trash cans or laying next to them and even saw a few flip inside out from strong winds. The venting on this prevented it from yanking my arm in strong winds and the strong ribs stopped it from breaking in those winds."
Their review was followed by another promising Amazon customer's account: "Since receiving, we've had rain in January, not snow, with pretty good wind gusts of 35 miles per hour-plus." However, these winds"didn't seem to bow or faze the canopy."
Very mighty, indeed! Now's your chance to get the Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella for up to 57 percent off on Amazon. Shop it in 15 different colors that will pair well with nearly any luggage and rain gear, and grab the travel umbrella while it's less than $15.