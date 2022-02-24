Realistically speaking, traveling with an oversized golf umbrella isn't the smartest move. Instead, you should look for something that's compact in size to eliminate bulk while still boasting a sturdy construction and delivering ample coverage from the elements. According to more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers, the title of "best travel umbrella" has been awarded to the Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella, which happens to be on sale this week for up to 57 percent off in certain colors when you apply an additional 20 percent off coupon on Amazon, bringing its price down to as little as $13.