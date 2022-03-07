I'm a Nervous Flier, and These 9 Products Ease My Flight Anxiety

Goli Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummy

While on the topic of in-flight snoozes, I've found that taking an ashwagandha supplement is a helpful trick for sleeping on planes. The herb is renowned for its ability to reduce cortisol in the body, which makes it a popular calming aid. "It helps the body respond and adapt to stress," Dr. Dominic Burg, a research fellow in biological sciences at the University of Southampton, told Travel + Leisure. "The root extract of Ashwagandha can be taken as an herbal supplement to help relieve the symptoms of stress, relieve anxiety and it can help induce a calm, relaxing sleep."

These Goli gummies are delicious and have 300 milligrams of ashwagandha extract per serving (two gummies), which Dr. Burg says falls within the average dosage for the supplement. (Note: While ashwagandha is normally very well tolerated, Dr. Burg recommends following the serving size provided by the brand, as overconsumption can "start to cause side effects, the most common being an upset stomach.") Vitamin D is another key ingredient, which Dr. Burg notes is depleted when we are stressed. Though the gummies don't always make me fall asleep, I've noticed that they make my mind feel less anxious and my flight more enjoyable.

Pro tip: Dr. Burg suggests incorporating ashwagandha into your routine well before your flight to ensure its efficacy: "If people are anxious in the short term for an upcoming flight or stressful situation, then it is best to start taking ashwagandha a few weeks in advance to get the maximum benefit."

To buy: amazon.com, $36 for pack of 2