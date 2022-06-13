I'm a Hot Sleeper and These Oprah-approved Pajamas Are My Secret to a Staying Cool All Night
My pajama style for most of my adult life has been boxer shorts and an old t-shirt. It wasn't until I planned my bachelorette party last summer that I even considered what others might think of my lackluster sleepwear — and I decided I wasn't a fan, either. I then set out to find a matching set that would make me feel put together, comfortable, and keep me cool through the night. The pair that checks all of these boxes and then some, is the Eberjey Gisele Pajamas. This short-sleeve set — once called "flattering and timeless" by Oprah when it made her famed Favorite Things list back in 2018 — is so much softer and more lightweight than I could have dreamed.
The sustainable modal and spandex fabric blend feels buttery smooth against my skin, but it's not thick or heavy-feeling, which has served me well in both New York City during the height of summer and on vacation in Maui. I'm typically a hot sleeper and have tailored everything from my bed sheets to the thermostat to try and help cool everything down, but the way these pajamas retain that cool feeling all night long has been a total game-changer.
I also like that the top has a structured look, thanks to the buttons and collar. Plus, the elastic waistband on the shorts and the touch of spandex in the fabric give the entire set a relaxed fit that's ideal for sleeping.
To buy: eberjey.com, $98
These pajamas come in seven core colors that the brand keeps in its rotation and, currently, there are five limited-edition seasonal shades to choose from, such as a light lilac and sunny pastel yellow. The sets come in sizes ranging from XS to XL, and I found them to run true to size with a comfortable amount of extra room. Many of the hundreds of five-star reviews say the same, with shoppers sharing that the PJs are "so comfortable and so cute." Another wearer they're the "perfect fit" for both "sleeping and lounging."
One shopper added that they "love the quality" and said the "weight of these is perfect!" They elaborated that the material isn't "too thin and not too thick," and that the pajamas are "perfect to wear for any weather." The same reviewer shared that they wear their set year-round and called it an "easy buy" that anyone will love.
To buy: eberjey.com, $158
The same ridiculously soft material used to create Eberjey's women's pajamas is also used in its men's line. The William Tencel Modal Pajamas are designed with the same sophisticated collar and button-up style as its women's counterpart, but it comes in four core colors with a long sleeve top and pant style. The set is the perfect match to the Gisele pajamas and, as several reviewers note, is the "best gift ever," especially for the upcoming Father's Day holiday.
Invest in a set of cooling pajamas by shopping Eberjey's women's and men's collections before temperatures really start to heat up, today.