I'm a Hot Sleeper and These Oprah-approved Pajamas Are My Secret to a Staying Cool All Night

My pajama style for most of my adult life has been boxer shorts and an old t-shirt. It wasn't until I planned my bachelorette party last summer that I even considered what others might think of my lackluster sleepwear — and I decided I wasn't a fan, either. I then set out to find a matching set that would make me feel put together, comfortable, and keep me cool through the night. The pair that checks all of these boxes and then some, is the Eberjey Gisele Pajamas. This short-sleeve set — once called "flattering and timeless" by Oprah when it made her famed Favorite Things list back in 2018 — is so much softer and more lightweight than I could have dreamed.