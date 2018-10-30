10 Easy Slip-on Shoes to Get You Through Airport Security Faster

By Kim Duong
October 30, 2018
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers
Airport security is stressful enough — what with all that hustle and bustle, frantic shoe-untying, and of course the chorus of TSA agents shouting, “ALL ELECTRONICS MUST BE TAKEN OUT OF THE BAG.” Sigh. While we can’t change TSA rules (or the shouting), fussy shoes are one stressor we can at least alleviate.

Below, find 10 shoes you can easily slide on and off through airport security — from comfy sneakers to trendy mules to vacation-ready espadrilles.
1 of 10

Vince Verrell Slip-on Sneakers

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $137 (originlly $195)

2 of 10

Dr. Scholl's Original Collection 'Scout' Slip-on Sneaker

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, starting at $62 (originally $80)

3 of 10

Everlane Day Heel Mule

Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $86 (originally $155)

4 of 10

The Flexx Sneak Up Sneaker

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $145)

5 of 10

Ugg Adley Perf Sneaker

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $58 (originally $120)

6 of 10

Toms Seasonal Classics

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $41 (originally $59)

7 of 10

Mark Nason Debbie Sneaker

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $81 (originally $90)

8 of 10

Frye Liz Woven Slip-on

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $45 (originally $80)

9 of 10

Keds Crashback Leather Sneaker

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $60 (originally $65)

10 of 10

Kristin Cavallari 'Capri' Mule

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120)

By Kim Duong