Airport security is stressful enough — what with all that hustle and bustle, frantic shoe-untying, and of course the chorus of TSA agents shouting, “ALL ELECTRONICS MUST BE TAKEN OUT OF THE BAG.” Sigh. While we can’t change TSA rules (or the shouting), fussy shoes are one stressor we can at least alleviate.Below, find 10 shoes you can easily slide on and off through airport security — from comfy sneakers to trendy mules to vacation-ready espadrilles.