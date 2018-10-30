10 Easy Slip-on Shoes to Get You Through Airport Security Faster
Easy Slip-on Shoes to Get You Through Airport Security Faster
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers
Airport security is stressful enough — what with all that hustle and bustle, frantic shoe-untying, and of course the chorus of TSA agents shouting, “ALL ELECTRONICS MUST BE TAKEN OUT OF THE BAG.” Sigh. While we can’t change TSA rules (or the shouting), fussy shoes are one stressor we can at least alleviate.
Below, find 10 shoes you can easily slide on and off through airport security — from comfy sneakers to trendy mules to vacation-ready espadrilles.
Vince Verrell Slip-on Sneakers
Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $137 (originlly $195)
Dr. Scholl's Original Collection 'Scout' Slip-on Sneaker
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, starting at $62 (originally $80)
Everlane Day Heel Mule
Credit: Courtesy of Everlane
To buy: everlane.com, $86 (originally $155)
The Flexx Sneak Up Sneaker
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $145)
Ugg Adley Perf Sneaker
Credit: Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: zappos.com, $58 (originally $120)
Toms Seasonal Classics
Credit: Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: zappos.com, $41 (originally $59)
Mark Nason Debbie Sneaker
Credit: Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: zappos.com, $81 (originally $90)
Frye Liz Woven Slip-on
Credit: Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: zappos.com, $45 (originally $80)
Keds Crashback Leather Sneaker
Credit: Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: zappos.com, $60 (originally $65)
Kristin Cavallari 'Capri' Mule
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120)