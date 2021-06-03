The Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins
Now that travel restrictions are lifting all over the world, chances are you may be planning a trip this summer. Whether you're organizing a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, if you need a new suitcase or luggage set for your upcoming summer holiday, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The mega-retailer released details about Prime Day 2021 today, announcing that the big two-day shopping event will be taking place on June 21 and 22 this year.
While there are still a few weeks to go until the event officially kicks off, there are plenty of deals that you can start shopping now, as Amazon has already started slashing prices on hundreds of items to celebrate the announcement. Not only can you score this smart TV for just $100 and these Apple AirPod Pros for 21 percent off, but you can also shop for new luggage for a fraction of the original price.
Tons of travel essentials are currently marked down right now, including this expandable Samsonite hardshell suitcase and this three-piece set. If you're looking for a new carry-on bag, check out this AmazonBasics spinner bag that's marked down to just $56. And if you're in the market for a three-piece set, consider this Rockland option that's 61 percent off!
And it's not just suitcases that are discounted; plenty of duffle bags, packing cubes, and other travel gear are currently on sale too. To help you get started, we rounded up the 21 of the best luggage deals you can shop on Amazon right now — weeks before Prime Day even begins. Keep reading to shop all the early Prime Day deals and give your luggage collection an upgrade before your next trip.
Best Suitcases Deals
- Samsonite Winfield Hardside Suitcase, $109 (originally $180)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Suitcase, $140 (originally $150)
- Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Carry-On Bag, $56 (originally $75)
- American Tourister Moonlite Hardside Suitcase, $85 (originally $120)
- Travelpro Softside Spinner Suitcase, $137 (originally $180)
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Luggage, $116 (originally $170)
- Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Luggage, $200 (originally $300)
Best Luggage Set Deals
- Samsonite Winfield Three-Piece Set, $309 (originally $600)
- Rockland Melbourne Two-Piece Set, $99 (originally $340)
- Rockland Vara Softside Three-Piece Set, $112 (originally $240)
- American Tourister Fieldbrook Three-Piece Set, $74 (originally $130)
- Rockland Fashion Two-Piece Set, $45 (originally $80)
- Rockland Journey Four-Piece Set, $180 (originally $220)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Three-Piece Set, $206 (originally $250)
More Travel Accessories Deals
- Compression Packing Cubes, $45 (originally $50)
- Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag, $50 (originally $110)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $15 (originally $30)
- Amazon Basics Travel Duffel Bag, $16 (originally $20)
- Topbooc Electronics Organizer, $13 (originally $20)
- High Sierra Pathway Hiking Backpack, $84 (originally $123)
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, $28 (originally $32)
