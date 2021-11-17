The 45 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Even Begins
While Black Friday is still technically a week away, many retailers have been releasing deals way in advance. Prices have been slashed on thousands of travel-ready items, but some of the best deals we've seen so far have been on luggage. With so many discounts happening at once, we did the hard work for you and dug through all the sales happening at Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and more to figure out exactly which deals are too good to miss.
If you're in need of a new suitcase, you can score this Samsonite suitcase, this two-piece Rockland set, and this Osprey wheeled carry-on bag at a major markdown on Amazon. You can also save big on weekender and duffle bags at Zappos. We found this Kipling rolling duffle bag on sale for just $96 and this Victorinox weekender bag for less than $100.
Many of these retailers have also marked down tons of luggage sets, so if you're looking for a new matching set, now is a great time to buy. This two-piece kid's set can be yours for just $79 at Target, and this five-piece hardside set is only $130 at Walmart right now.
With prices this low, it's doubtful these products will stay in stock until Black Friday, so we recommend snagging them now while you still can. No matter what type of luggage you're looking for this holiday season, you're bound to find something you love for a fraction of the original retail price. To help you get started, we rounded up the 45 best luggage deals you can shop before the big event begins. Beat the rush and take advantage of these amazing early Black Friday deals now.
Best Early Luggage Deals From Amazon
- Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage, $147 (originally $190)
- American Tourister Fieldbrook Three Piece Set, $119 (originally $145)
- American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, $120 (originally $150)
- Rockland Duffle Bag, $23 (originally $30)
- Travelpro Softside Suitcase, $332 (originally $390)
- Osprey Ozone Wheeled Carry-On, $172 (originally $230)
- Under Armour Duffle Bag, $34 (originally $45)
- Rockland Hardside Two-Piece Set, $132 (originally $300)
- Delsey Spinner Suitcase, $166 (originally $184)
- Eagle Creek Rolling Duffle Bag, $124 (originally $150)
Best Early Luggage Deals From Zappos
- Kipling Rolling Luggage, $156 (originally $260)
- Victorinox Connex Hardside Suitcase, $350 (originally $370)
- Tumi Titanium International Carry-On, $2,000 (originally $3,000)
- Kipling Wheeled Duffle Bag, $96 (originally $160)
- Briggs & Riley Spinner Briefcase, $525 (originally $575)
- Deuter Aviant Duffle Bag, $240 (originally $300)
- Pacsafe Venturesafe Wheeled Carry-On, $300 (originally $310)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Garment Bag, $40 (originally $80)
- Samsonite Freeform Spinner Bag, $214 (originally $240)
- Victorinox Weekender Bag, $99 (originally $109)
Best Early Luggage Deals From Target
- Samsonite Xcalibur Hardside Suitcase, $173 (originally $199)
- L.O.L Surprise Hardside Suitcase, $50 (originally $60)
- American Tourister Two-Piece Luggage Set, $170 (originally $219)
- Kipling Curiosity Large Rolling Luggage, $180 (originally $300)
- Costway Two-Piece Kids Luggage, $79 (originally $90)
- Wildkin Weekender Bag, $45 (originally $50)
- Tach V3 Three-Piece Set, $395 (originally $530)
- Kipling Bori Duffle Bag, $78 (originally $129)
- Kipling Darcey Carry-On Luggage, $170 (originally $199)
- Crckt Drawable Kids Hardside Luggage, $50 (originally $60)
Best Early Luggage Deals From Walmart
- Walmart Three-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $100 (originally $200)
- Walmart Five-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $130 (originally $250)
- Le Sportsac Medium Weekender Bag, $71 (originally $100)
- Zimtown Three-PIece Luggage Set, $135 (originally $301)
- Ktaxon Three-Piece Luggage Set, $135 (originally $301)
- Rockland Three-Piece Softside Set, $169 (originally $480)
- Movsou Rolling Backpack, $89 (originally $110)
- Preenex Two-Piece Trolley Suitcase Set, $160 (originally $480)
- Bebe Three-Piece Spinner Set, $229 (originally $720)
- Samsonite Weekender Bag, $84 (originally $102)
Early Luggage Black Friday Deals From Other Retailers