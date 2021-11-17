The 45 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Even Begins

Here are our top picks.
By Rebecca Carhart November 17, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While Black Friday is still technically a week away, many retailers have been releasing deals way in advance. Prices have been slashed on thousands of travel-ready items, but some of the best deals we've seen so far have been on luggage. With so many discounts happening at once, we did the hard work for you and dug through all the sales happening at Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and more to figure out exactly which deals are too good to miss. 

If you're in need of a new suitcase, you can score this Samsonite suitcase, this two-piece Rockland set, and this Osprey wheeled carry-on bag at a major markdown on Amazon. You can also save big on weekender and duffle bags at Zappos. We found this Kipling rolling duffle bag on sale for just $96 and this Victorinox weekender bag for less than $100. 

Many of these retailers have also marked down tons of luggage sets, so if you're looking for a new matching set, now is a great time to buy. This two-piece kid's set can be yours for just $79 at Target, and this five-piece hardside set is only $130 at Walmart right now. 

With prices this low, it's doubtful these products will stay in stock until Black Friday, so we recommend snagging them now while you still can. No matter what type of luggage you're looking for this holiday season, you're bound to find something you love for a fraction of the original retail price. To help you get started, we rounded up the 45 best luggage deals you can shop before the big event begins. Beat the rush and take advantage of these amazing early Black Friday deals now.  

Best Early Luggage Deals From Amazon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Early Luggage Deals From Zappos

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Early Luggage Deals From Target

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Best Early Luggage Deals From Walmart

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Early Luggage Black Friday Deals From Other Retailers

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com