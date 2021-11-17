The 45 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Even Begins

While Black Friday is still technically a week away, many retailers have been releasing deals way in advance. Prices have been slashed on thousands of travel-ready items, but some of the best deals we've seen so far have been on luggage. With so many discounts happening at once, we did the hard work for you and dug through all the sales happening at Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and more to figure out exactly which deals are too good to miss.