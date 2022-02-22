These Comfortable Celeb-loved Booties Have the Perfect Arch Support for Walking Long Distances
Finding footwear that strikes a balance between style, function, and comfort isn't always an easy feat. After all, when you're headed on a trip, you want to make sure you've packed versatile shoes that can support your travel wardrobe without worrying about blisters, cuts, and scrapes on heavy walking days.
Boot lovers, listen up. Shoppers say they've found the most comfortable combat boots in the Dr. Scholl's Hudson style. The beloved brand put its supportive spin on the edgy silhouette, recently worn by Kacey Musgraves, by giving it a foam midsole and cushioned footbed so your foot is cradled with every stride.
To buy: dsw.com, $150 (originally $170)
They also have a durable rubber sole and leather upper that provide additional structural support; plus a spacious toe box, a high, 5.5-inch shaft that protects you from the elements, and a lace-up closure to keep your ankle securely in place. The boots' lug sole keeps them on-trend, and their contrasting suede-leather exterior makes them unique among other styles on the market.
A representative from Dr. Scholl's confirmed that Musgraves donned the combat boots in the color sand dollar, a beige-white combination that's currently only available in all sizes from DSW. They also come in classic black and a neutral green leather, both of which can be purchased from Zappos, Nordstrom, and directly through the Dr. Scholl's site. If the boots are supportive enough for the country singer's two-hour Atlanta concert set, then they'll definitely be comfy enough for your next trip.
While describing the fit, one Nordstrom shopper said they "love these boots for their out-of-the-box comfort," adding that "they look like heavy boots yet are incredibly lightweight." Their review was followed by another customer who raved that the Dr. Scholl's boots are "flexible to make for easy walking" with "no need to break them in" and exclaimed that they're "worth every penny."
In another review, one Nordstrom customer wrote that you can "walk long distances" in the boots, "while not giving up on style." They've even earned a seal of approval from a shopper with high arches, who said that the boots' cushioned insoles add "some welcome arch support," which makes them "great for walking around town."
Several wearers noted that the Hudson Combat Boots need to be waterproofed to further protect them on wet or snowy days. And others mentioned that they aren't intended for heavy-duty activities like hiking, where you'd need advanced traction and protection, but they're still a solid option for everyday wear.
Whether you have an upcoming trip to plan outfits for or just want to refresh your closet with celebrity-approved footwear, the Dr. Scholl's Hudson Combat Boot is the perfect style. Grab Musgraves' white combat boots at DSW and shop the remaining colors at Zappos, Nordstrom, and Dr. Scholl's.