These Comfortable Celeb-loved Booties Have the Perfect Arch Support for Walking Long Distances

A representative from Dr. Scholl's confirmed that Musgraves donned the combat boots in the color sand dollar, a beige-white combination that's currently only available in all sizes from DSW. They also come in classic black and a neutral green leather, both of which can be purchased from Zappos, Nordstrom, and directly through the Dr. Scholl's site. If the boots are supportive enough for the country singer's two-hour Atlanta concert set, then they'll definitely be comfy enough for your next trip.