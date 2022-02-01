This Vaccine Card and Passport Holder Is Perfect for Travel — and It's Just $7

When the middle of winter strikes, you might find yourself looking ahead to warmer days and spring and summer travel. If you're in the mood to start prepping for spring break and summer vacations, one of the items you will want to have on hand is a vaccination card protector. But what can make the piece even more useful is if it can double as a holder for your passport, too. Amazon shoppers have already completed the search and test for you, and more than 1,300 shoppers rate this $7 vaccine card and passport holder with five stars.