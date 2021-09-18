Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Sweatshirt — and It's Only $35 on Amazon
No matter if you're traveling during the height of summer or the middle of the winter, airports and airplanes are notoriously cold. Although layering is perfect for the office and everyday adventures, it's not always the best choice when your travel day includes TSA at the airport. To stay comfortable and prepared to pass through security with ease, more than 16,800 shoppers have given this under $35 sweatshirt a perfect rating.
Created from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester to prevent shrinking, the Doublju Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie is excellent to have in your travel bag. Shoppers point out the fabric is soft, and multiple reviewers cite the hoodie as a great option for lightweight to medium warmth. It's available in a host of different solid colors, as well as a number of two and three colorblock options.
"I'm super happy with this hoodie, especially for the price," wrote a five-star reviewer. "When I first got it and opened it, I could immediately tell how soft it was. I didn't want to get my hopes up though because I've had similar material lose its softness after being washed. But I was incredibly shocked to pull it out of the dryer and see that it was still soft. Will be buying more."
"I love this sweater," wrote another reviewer who called the sweatshirt a "plus-size gem." They continued, "Being a plus-size woman, it is hard to find clothes that are flattering...So happy about finding this decent quality sweater that still makes me feel confident about my figure. [It's] super comfortable and soft."
Once you deplane, you can easily continue to wear the Doublju Lightweight Zip-Up Hoodie throughout your trip. Add it to your bag when exploring museums, pull it out for crisp walks or meals enjoyed outside, or even wear it in your hotel room while relaxing at the end of the day. In case you need to wash your hoodie while you travel, the brand recommends laundering on a cold water setting and drying on low heat.
An ideal travel sweatshirt should be easy to layer and not too fitted, and another reviewer pointed out this hoodie does have "room to layer, and it still zips closed without being too tight."
"I love that the hood actually covers my head — so many others don't, and I even wore a ponytail and it was still big enough to cover my head," they added.
With a slim fit (size up if you're looking for a looser fit), lighter weight, and convenient zip-up, the Doublju hoodie meets all of the core benchmarks of a great travel sweatshirt. Shop for one before your next planned trip.