I Went Skiing During a Snowstorm in Jackson Hole and These Wool Socks Kept My Feet Warm and Toasty

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

As someone who suffers from poor circulation, I’m pretty much cold all the time. I wear sweaters to the office in the summer and always carry an extra layer in my purse just in case I get chilly. And the one part of my body that gets the coldest is always my feet. Which is why I was very concerned about staying warm on a recent ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

As a novice skier, I wasn’t really sure what to wear under my ski gear, so I threw on several layers of clothing and two pairs of socks and headed over to meet my ski instructor and get fitted for my boot and ski rentals. I was quickly informed that doubling up on socks is a no-no. Since ski boots are so tight and heavy, wearing multiple pairs can cut off your circulation.

RELATED: The 12 Warmest Winter Socks You Can Buy

Between the two pairs I had on, I decided to stick with my pair of Darn Tough Mountaineering OTC Extra Cushion Socks as they were much thicker than my backup. As I left the other socks behind at the ski lodge, I started to panic that wearing only one pair of socks wouldn’t be enough to keep my feet warm — especially with how windy and snowy it was outside — but I was pleasantly surprised. I lasted an entire day on the slopes in below-freezing temperatures, plus a few hours après ski in them, without my feet feeling cold.

Made from a thick merino wool, these super-warm socks feature moisture-wicking and antimicrobial capabilities, which helped keep my feet dry and smell-free through a full day of downhill skiing. They hit right below the knee, so they kept my calves warm too, and they didn’t slip or slide down a single time throughout the day full of cold-weather activities.

Aside from being extremely warm, I also loved how comfortable they were. They offer ample cushioning in the sole and are totally seamless — another factor I learned is extremely important when it comes to ski socks.

Perhaps the best part, the made-in-Vermont socks come with a lifetime guarantee, and they’re conveniently available for purchase on Amazon. At $30 a pair, they are definitely more expensive than others on the market. But given the fact that they kept my constantly-cold feet warm during a snowstorm in one of the coldest parts of the country, I would consider them well worth the investment.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.