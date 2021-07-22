I Won't Go on Any Trip Without My Favorite Travel Bag — and You Can Get It on Sale Right Now
On an impossibly cold and rainy February day in New York (in a state of panic), I stumbled across my favorite travel bag. I had a trip planned, but a day before my departure I realized my carry-on suitcase was too big for the airline requirements, and somehow I owned no weekender bags. I wasn't having much luck moping around the city in the rain one day before my trip trying to find something that wasn't horrendously expensive or unfit for travel. By some stroke of luck, Dagne Dover's storefront appeared. I finally secured myself the right tote — and I've been obsessed with it ever since.
The Landon carryall looked perfect for what I needed, but because I'd just discovered the brand and wasn't yet familiar with it, I was initially skeptical of the price and unsure if the bag would be able to handle years of travel wear and tear. Now, I don't travel without it, and luckily for you it's currently 25 percent off the price I paid with the code REFRESH.
To buy: dagnedover.com, $139 (originally $185)
My mom taught me the practicality of a good travel bag and that comfort and utility should always come before style. Unfortunately, this was a hard sell for me and I normally ended up moaning about ugly travel packs or that the ones I actually liked weren't cut out for travel. Dagne Dover's chic tote completely obliterated all my qualms with travel bags.
The tote is thoughtfully designed and the makers clearly considered the art and science of packing. There is a built-in laptop sleeve, interior mesh pockets (for hair dryers or awkward-shaped odds and ends), and a small mesh zip bag (for passports, cards, and hand sanitizer). It also has both a crossbody strap and shorter straps for looping over your shoulder. The tote even comes with a shoe bag, which has saved my clothes many times from the messes that inevitably came with my wrapping of footwear in plastic bags.
To buy: dagnedover.com, $116 (originally $155)
One of my favorite features is the phone hideaway pocket on the outside of the bag, which saves me a lot of unnecessary stress. It's a perfect spot for quickly storing my phone and passport during the airport security scramble. This isn't the only snazzy detail either — some sizes even have a protective luggage sleeve, which makes it easy to slip over rolling suitcases.
Anyone who has an eye for style and cares about the look of their travel carriers won't be disappointed with Dagne Dover. The fabric and silhouette are trendy and the color choices are all timeless, meaning you won't get bored with your bags after a month.
The tote comes in four sizes as well, ranging from extra small to extra large. I have the medium size Landon, which I've taken with me on both long weekend and week-long trips as my only travel bag. It's made of durable neoprene and, even after several years of owning it, the fabric hasn't ripped or shown much wear at all.
Type REFRESH into that promo code bar at checkout and get as stoked as I am about finally owning a sleek travel tote that looks great, can handle a tropical downpour, survive accidental tumbles, and hold the weight of one too many pairs of shoes.