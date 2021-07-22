I Won't Go on Any Trip Without My Favorite Travel Bag — and You Can Get It on Sale Right Now

On an impossibly cold and rainy February day in New York (in a state of panic), I stumbled across my favorite travel bag. I had a trip planned, but a day before my departure I realized my carry-on suitcase was too big for the airline requirements, and somehow I owned no weekender bags. I wasn't having much luck moping around the city in the rain one day before my trip trying to find something that wasn't horrendously expensive or unfit for travel. By some stroke of luck, Dagne Dover's storefront appeared. I finally secured myself the right tote — and I've been obsessed with it ever since.