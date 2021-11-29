30 Amazing Cyber Monday Luggage Deals Travelers Need to Shop
Cyber Monday is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and for good reason. Not only does the big event often deliver bigger and better discounts than Black Friday, but you can do all your shopping right on your computer. While you don't have to get up early to camp out and get a good spot in line, you should still worry about deals selling out quickly. Trust us, this year's sales are so good we don't anticipate popular items staying in stock long — especially when it comes to luggage.
Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, and Zappos have all slashed prices on top-rated suitcases and matching sets, as have smaller direct-to-consumer brands like Away. Luckily for you, we've been combing through all the websites to figure out exactly which deals are worth shopping today.
For the next few hours, you can shop this Travelpro suitcase, this Traveler's Club luggage set, and this popular travel backpack at a steep discount on Amazon. You can also snag this matching luggage set for only $200 and this three-piece set for $100 off at Target.
It's also a great time to shop name-brand duffels, weekender bags, and backpacks at a major markdown at Nordstrom and Zappos. This Dagne Dover duffle is on sale for just $136, and this Victorinox suitcase is currently $113 off.
Many newer travel brands like Away and Paravel have discounted some of their best-selling products by up to 40 percent. We plan on scooping up this carry-on bag, this backpack, and this cute set while they are still a fraction of the original price.
Whether you're looking for a spacious carry-on, a hardshell rolling bag, or a complete matching set, there is something on this list for just about every type of traveler. Keep reading to shop all the best Cyber Monday luggage deals before they jump back in price tonight.
Best Suitcase Deals
- Travelpro Spinner Suitcase, $264 (originally $330); amazon.com
- Samsonite Hardside Suitcase, $135 (originally $190); amazon.com
- Away The Daily Carry-On, $171 (originally $245); awaytravel.com
- Briggs & Riley Medium Spinner Suitcase, $499 (originally $599); briggs-riley.com
- Tumi Soft Duffle, $475 (originally $595); nordstrom.com
- Tumi Expandable Carry-On, $635 (originally $795); tumi.com
- Travelpro Maxlite Softside Suitcase, $128 (originally $150); amazon.com
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Suitcase, $150 (originally $190); amazon.com
- Tumi Rolling Trunk, $599 (originally $750); zappos.com
- Victorinox Hardside Case, $353 (originally $469); zappos.com
Best Luggage Set Deals
- Traveler's Club Three-Piece Luggage Set, $130 (originally $198); amazon.com
- Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $200); amazon.com
- Rockland Two-Piece Luggage Set, $130 (originally $340); amazon.com
- Paraval Carbon Neutral Luggage Set, $595 (originally $620); tourparavel.com
- Calvin Klein Three-Piece Luggage Set, $218 (originally $600); macys.com
- Nonstop New York Three-Piece Set, $200 (originally $299); target.com
- American Tourister Two-Piece Star Wars Set, $110 (originally $200); amazon.com
- Paravel Offset Travel Set Plus, $395 (originally $470); tourparavel.com
- Tag Four-Piece Luggage Set, $120 (originally $360); macys.com
- Tach V3 Three-Piece Luggage Set, $430 (originally $530); target.com
Best Travel Bag Deals
- Dagne Dover Medium Carryall Duffle Bag, $136 (originally $170); nordstrom.com
- Matein Travel Backpack, $24 (originally $42); amazon.com
- Plambag Weekender Bag, $63 with coupon (originally $70); amazon.com
- Tumi Utility Pouch, $199 (originally $250); tumi.com
- Away The Everywhere Bag, $147 (originally $245); awaytravel.com
- Briggs & Riley Large Duffle, $199 (originally $245); briggs-riley.com
- Tumi Briefcase, $395 (originally $495); nordstrom.com
- Away Longitude Tote, $117 (originally $195); awaytravel.com
- Tumi Ridgewood Backpack, $379 (originally $475); tumi.com
- Baggallini 4-Wheel Tote, $119 (originally $170); zappos.com
