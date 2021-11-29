The 45 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out
Black Friday sales may have wrapped up a few days ago, but if you didn't get the chance to shop the amazing discounts that happened, don't fret. Cyber Monday has arrived, and multiple retailers are dropping deals that are just as good (if not better) than the ones we saw on Black Friday.
Even better, you can shop all the markdowns from the comfort of your own home. Just remember, while you don't have to deal with long lines or huge crowds, you do have to worry about the best deals selling out fast!
Luckily, we're here to help you navigate through all the major sales and keep you up-to-date on the best discounts happening at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and Macy's, among others.
Thousands of travel-ready items are currently marked down on Amazon, including this Samsonite suitcase, this Lifestraw filtration system, and this Trtl Pillow. Right now at Nordstrom, you can snag this Dagne Dover toiletry bag for only $32 and these Rayban sunglasses for less than $100.
If you're in the market for a new suitcase or travel bag, we suggest heading over to Macy's, where you can shop this five-piece luggage set and this travel backpack for way less. Meanwhile, Walmart and Target have slashed prices on tons of other travel essentials like Sony headphones, Apple Watches, and Beats earbuds.
To make sure you don't miss out on any of these amazing deals, we've scoured through all these websites and rounded up the best deals for travelers happening today. And we've also curated a list of sales happening at smaller direct-to-consumer travel brands too. Keep reading to shop all our top picks before they jump back in price.
Best Amazon Deals
- Samsonite Winfield Suitcase, $190 (originally $280)
- Hydro Flask Tumbler, $23 (originally $30)
- LifeStraw Personal Filtration System, $13 (originally $30)
- Longchao Golf Stand Bag, $84 (originally $105)
- Trtl Pillow, $24 (originally $40)
- American Tourister Disney Luggage Set, $110 (originally $200)
- Under Armour Duffle Bag, $30 (originally $40)
- Apple AirPods, $115 (originally $159)
Best Nordstrom Deals
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $45 (originally $59)
- Cole Haan Hooded Down Jacket, $113 (originally $200)
- Peter MIllar Quarter Zip Pullover, $180 (originally $268)
- Ray Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, $97 (originally $161)
- Dagne Dover Carryall, $160 (originally $200)
- Briggs + Riley Spinner Suitcase, $339 (originally $439)
- Tumi Briefcase, $395 (originally $495)
- Dagne Dover Toiletry Bag, $32 (originally $40)
Best Target Deals
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $250 (originally $350)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $200 (originally $230)
- Made by Design Spinner Suitcase in Black, $77 (originally $110)
- Razor Electric Scooter, $96 (originally $120)
- Acer Chromebook Laptop, $150 (originally $251)
- Vera Bradley Travel Bag, $98 (originally $140)
- FujiFilm Instax Mini Camera, $60 (originally $70)
- Nonstop New York Travel Set, $210 (originally $350)
Best Walmart Deals
- AirPods Pro, $159 (originally $197)
- Time and Tru Packable Puffer, $20 (originally $25)
- Samsung Chromebook Laptop, $200 (originally $230)
- Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker, $50 (originally $100)
- Ancestry DNA Test, $49 (originally $99)
- Beats Studio Buds, $100 (originally $150)
- Oral-B Electric Toothbrush, $100 (originally $150)
- Fitbit Versa 2, $119 (originally $200)
Best Macy's Deals
- Traveler's Club Three-Piece Luggage Set, $138 (originally $440)
- Michael Michael Kors Weekender Bag, $299 (originally $398)
- Contigo Travel Mug, $17 (originally $30)
- Mele Co. Travel Jewelry Case, $20 (originally $40)
- Solo Downtown TSA Backpack, $96 (originally $240)
- Tag Five-Piece Luggage Set, $85 (originally $300)
- Bon Voyage Travel Set, $14 (originally $40)
- Miami CarryOn Travel Adapter, $12 (originally $30)
Cyber Monday Deals From Other Retailers
