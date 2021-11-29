The 45 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

We’ve rounded up the best items to shop from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, and more.
By Rebecca Carhart November 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday sales may have wrapped up a few days ago, but if you didn't get the chance to shop the amazing discounts that happened, don't fret. Cyber Monday has arrived, and multiple retailers are dropping deals that are just as good (if not better) than the ones we saw on Black Friday. 

Even better, you can shop all the markdowns from the comfort of your own home. Just remember, while you don't have to deal with long lines or huge crowds, you do have to worry about the best deals selling out fast! 

Luckily, we're here to help you navigate through all the major sales and keep you up-to-date on the best discounts happening at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and Macy's, among others. 

Thousands of travel-ready items are currently marked down on Amazon, including this Samsonite suitcase, this Lifestraw filtration system, and this Trtl Pillow. Right now at Nordstrom, you can snag this Dagne Dover toiletry bag for only $32 and these Rayban sunglasses for less than $100.

If you're in the market for a new suitcase or travel bag, we suggest heading over to Macy's, where you can shop this five-piece luggage set and this travel backpack for way less. Meanwhile, Walmart and Target have slashed prices on tons of other travel essentials like Sony headphones, Apple Watches, and Beats earbuds

To make sure you don't miss out on any of these amazing deals, we've scoured through all these websites and rounded up the best deals for travelers happening today. And we've also curated a list of sales happening at smaller direct-to-consumer travel brands too. Keep reading to shop all our top picks before they jump back in price. 

Best Amazon Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Nordstrom Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Target Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Walmart Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Best Macy's Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Cyber Monday Deals From Other Retailers

Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com