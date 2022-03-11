This Celeb-approved Brand Dropped the Ultimate Convertible Travel Purse With Plenty of Pockets
As hard as it may be to say goodbye, the day always comes when you have to retire your favorite purse. And finding its replacement isn't always an easy feat since there are so many options to consider — from crossbodies and shoulder bags to compact purses and belt bags. Plus, you want to keep capacity, pockets, style, and care instructions top of mind.
If you're in the market for a new bag, especially one that's versatile, spacious, and stylish enough to accompany you on long travel days, important occasions, and everyday errands, Cuyana has just delivered the perfect solution with its latest drop. The celebrity-loved brand, which has a famous fanbase that includes Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba, is welcoming spring with an exciting launch: the Recycled Sling Bag.
Putting an elegant and functional spin on the slouchy shoulder bag, the Recycled Sling Bag boasts a sleek, knit exterior and comfortable, wide strap, which can be adjusted to seamlessly convert the purse from a shoulder bag to a crossbody. Depending on the size you choose, it has a spacious interior that gives you plenty of room for daily essentials such as notebooks, large wallets, makeup bags, chargers, and more, plus larger items like an extra layer or sweatshirt for a chilly flight or afternoon of sightseeing, according to the brand.
For additional storage and organization, you'll find a slip snap-closure pocket on the outside that can be used to keep your phone, tickets, and other travel necessities secure and within reach. The smallest version has an interior slip pocket, while the mid-size and largest purse features the same slip pocket but with an additional built-in zippered pocket to keep small valuables including cash and keys even safer.
Choose from three sizes: small (6 inches by 9.5 inches by 2.5 inches), medium (9.5 inches by 16 inches by 4.5 inches), and oversized (12.5 inches by 18 inches by 6 inches). The small and medium sling bag is available in black, cappuccino brown, and a buttery yellow-tan hue, while Cuyana is offering the largest purse in black and brown.
While all three sizes have ample storage for your belongings depending on your usage, if you need a little extra organization, you can pop in the Cuyana Tote Organization Insert. It comes in multiple sizes to accommodate the Recycled Sling Bag in all three options. However, the Oversized sling bag might be better paired with the System Zipper Pouch Insert so that you can leave the large purse in your hotel room and use the insert on its own as a clutch for dinner.
As if its stunning design isn't enough to make you want to add it to your cart, the Recycled Sling Bag's sustainable construction is another reason to splurge. It's made from upcycled plastic, which is responsible for the purse's durability and also helps eliminate waste from landfills. Additionally, the recycled knit fabric is easy to clean and care for since it's machine washable, meaning your bag will look newer for longer and you'll be able to increase its longevity.
Refresh your everyday purse with the Recycled Sling Bag. Its functional interior, refined design, and comfortable, convertible strap will make you forget all about your old bag. While it is a spring launch, the three neutral colors can be carried all year long, and the buttery beige shade is ideal for anyone who wants to trade in their white summer bag for something more exciting — or just versatile enough to see you through Labor Day. Get yours today at Cuyana.