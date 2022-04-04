These Pillow-like, Podiatrist-approved Sandals Are the Perfect Birkenstock Dupe — and They're Just $25
A quality pair of sandals is a warm-weather must-have. Whether you're headed on a tropical vacation, live somewhere hot and humid, or just prefer to let your feet breathe, it's important to opt for comfortable footwear that offers adequate heel-to-toe support. This is especially true if you'll be doing a lot of walking, since sturdy sandals that absorb shock, provide cushioning in all the right places, and promote proper alignment will be much easier on your feet.
Stuck on where to find sandals that check off all of the boxes? According to Amazon shoppers, you need to add the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals to your cart before summer officially begins. The Birkenstock dupes not only have the same design as the celebrity-loved cork sandals (which you can also purchase on Amazon starting at $90), but they deliver in terms of support and comfort as well — according to the more than 29,000 reviewers that gave them a five-star rating, saying ″they feel like the real thing.″
The best part? The Birkenstock lookalikes cost a fraction of the price of the originals. And if you think you'll be sacrificing quality for a $25 price tag, take note from owners. One customer even quipped that they were "so shocked" to find that the Cushionaire versions are "100 times more comfortable than real [Birkenstocks]."
Not only have the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals won over reviewers, but they've also earned a seal of approval from the pros as well. New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Miguel Cunha explains that the Cushionaire sandals boast a supportive EVA outsole that's comparable to that of its higher-end counterpart.
"EVA is softer and more flexible than rubber, as well as lightweight, so it adds to the shoes' comfort," he tells Travel + Leisure. "It also offers more shock absorption by absorbing more of the step impact than other soles, therefore relieving your Achilles and plantar fascia from unnecessary stress while you walk." It's not hard to see why shoppers say they're the "most comfortable sandals they own" or that they "fit like a dream."
The Cushionaire sandals also have a responsive insole that allows them to mold to your foot's unique shape, which Dr. Cunha says helps the shoes "become more comfortable with time." This combined with their deep heel cup "add stability, comfort, and support to keep the foot aligned in the proper position allowing for even distribution around the arches." When describing their comfort, an Amazon shopper said, "I can wear them for several hours and they are as supportive as my expensive running shoes."
Dr. Cunha also applauds the Cushionaire sandals' "light and flexible" soft-cushioning cork footbed, as well as its adjustable lined straps and wide toe box. He adds, "This minimizes the probability of developing or aggravating an existing bunion. The adjustable straps allow loosening to accommodate swelling when it's most common at the end of the day." One customer was happy to report that they "haven't had any rubbing or blistering" since breaking in the cork sandals and now wears them "almost every day."
When comparing the Cushionare and Birkenstock sandals, however, Dr. Cunha stresses that the main difference lies in the sandals' material. He notes that Birkenstocks are "more rigid and therefore more durable," which means the Cushionaire Lane sandals "may wear out more quickly, so depending on how often you are wearing them, you should be mindful of when you should replace them as well." But, according to one Amazon reviewer, the Cushionaire cork sandals "do not look or feel cheap in any way." In fact, they said that the shoes "make my feet feel like I'm walking on pillows." Another reviewer shared that they "are still holding up strong and looking nice even after getting them wet," even with daily wear. And when vouching for their durability, a third customer raved, "they last forever!"
Shoppers have their choice of 23 colors, including classic neutral hues like black, beige, white, and brown, as well as bold patterns and metallics. Sizing ranges from 6 to 13 with half sizes and wide options available.
Swap your uncomfortable summer footwear for the supportive and podiatrist-approved Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals. Grab a pair on Amazon today and treat your feet to lasting comfort wherever your travels take you.