These Pillow-like, Podiatrist-approved Sandals Are the Perfect Birkenstock Dupe — and They're Just $25

When comparing the Cushionare and Birkenstock sandals, however, Dr. Cunha stresses that the main difference lies in the sandals' material. He notes that Birkenstocks are "​​more rigid and therefore more durable," which means the Cushionaire Lane sandals "may wear out more quickly, so depending on how often you are wearing them, you should be mindful of when you should replace them as well." But, according to one Amazon reviewer, the Cushionaire cork sandals "do not look or feel cheap in any way." In fact, they said that the shoes "make my feet feel like I'm walking on pillows." Another reviewer shared that they "are still holding up strong and looking nice even after getting them wet," even with daily wear. And when vouching for their durability, a third customer raved, "they last forever!"