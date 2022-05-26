This Perfect-fitting $33 Bikini Set Is Being Hailed as the "Best Bathing Suit" by Amazon Shoppers
There's no better way to celebrate the return of summer than with a brand-new swimsuit. And thankfully for bikini wearers, there are plenty of stylish options that just hit the shelves to help you get ready for the beach or vacation. But if you're someone that prefers more coverage from their two-piece swimwear, you might be thinking there are limited options for you. Not true!
In fact, there's one swimsuit that's winning over Amazon shoppers for its flattering fit that doesn't feel too revealing: the Cupshe High-Waist Ruffle Bikini. Not only has the bathing suit accumulated more than 5,700 five-star ratings, but it's also offered at an affordable price tag of just $33, which includes both the top and bottom, making it a total steal.
Amazon shoppers call the bikini set ″trendy but modest″ since it flatters your figure with its ruffled, bandeau-style top and high-waisted bottoms, allowing you to show off a little skin without revealing too much. The bikini top features removable padded cups, adjustable spaghetti straps that you can also take off for minimal tan lines, and a flirty peplum silhouette that provides more coverage for your stomach while giving the swimsuit some fashionable flair.
The stretchy, smocked design allows for ease of movement and contributes to its comfortability whether you're splashing around, unloading beach gear, or chasing after your kids.
As for the bottom, its high-rise waistband hits right at the belly button, the wider sides provide more coverage and support, and the backside offers more modest coverage, which will compliment a variety of water activities (AKA you won't have to worry about picking a wedgie while surfing or swimming). Reviewers praised its thick material for making them feel secure and covered. Several also pointed out that despite its slight high-cut hem, the bottom doesn't skimp on backside coverage — instead, it offers the perfect amount of cheekiness. This also makes it a suitable swimwear choice for family trips, according to one reviewer.
Each bathing suit set has a mix-and-match vibe with a solid top and patterned bottoms. Shoppers have 16 combinations to choose from and can get the bathing suit in sizes XS to 2XL.
"I usually never write reviews, but I am in love with this swimsuit," a shopper said. "It fits me perfectly!" After calling the bathing suit "amazing," another reviewer wrote: "The comfort level is like no other; it gives the appearance of a two-piece, yet covers all the right spots." Their testimonial was followed by a customer that dubbed the Cupshe bikini their "absolute favorite swimsuit I've ever owned." In fact, one reviewer suggested that the bathing suit could be "flattering for all bodies."
It's also worth mentioning that most of the swimsuit's five-star reviews were left by shoppers that admitted to not being a fan of two-pieces. "Wow! Me, in a bikini?" one shopper remarked. Another wrote, "I'm typically very self-conscious in a swimsuit but this swimsuit is very flattering and makes me feel confident while still being in a cute pretty color/pattern."
For an Amazon customer that said they "dread swimsuit shopping," the swimsuit "is amazing, and definitely exceeded my expectations." Another reviewer chimed in to share: "It covered everything I wanted covered but was still extremely flattering. My hubby loved me in it too!"
Ready to hit the beach? Give your swimsuit collection a stylish refresh with the Cupshe High-Waist Ruffle Bikini. The affordable, highly rated two-piece is available on Amazon for $33, and waiting for you to add it to your cart.