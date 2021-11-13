9 Amazing Crossbody Bags From Nordstrom on Sale Right Now — Starting at $20
Each type of purse has a specific purpose. Clutches, for instance, are great for formal events and red carpets, while satchels are perfect for shopping trips or a stroll through a new city. Crossbody bags, though? They're the versatile stars of the show. These kinds of bags are ready to run errands, head to work, and jet off on a weekend vacation with you — really, any occasion you can think of. And thankfully, Nordstrom has a ton of great crossbody bags on sale right now.
Of course, Nordstrom isn't the only place that sells high-quality crossbody bags (I got a lightweight one from Amazon last year that I absolutely adore). But while many may have options, no one does sales quite like Nordstorm. Right this minute, there are dozens of cute, useful crossbody bags that have prices slashed by 25, 40, even 60 percent — in other words, they're the kinds of offers you simply can't pass up.
If you're looking for a new bag to buy ASAP (and who isn't, if we're being honest?), check out nine of the best crossbody bags on sale at Nordstrom now.
House of Want Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag
If you're the kind of person who likes carrying around only your most essential items, phone crossbody bags are your best bet — and this one from House of Want is a stunner. It's made with PETA-certified vegan leather, and it comes in five design options (green floral, peony, the powder blue shown here, lilac, and tie-dye), so you can pick the one that fits your everyday style the most. Or, at these prices, you can get multiple options to mix things up.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $29 (originally $48)
Kate Spade New York Buddie Leather Crossbody Bag
This bag is a bit of a splurge, but if you can swing the cost, it's pretty ideal. It's sleek and sophisticated, rendered in a gorgeous yellow hue and equipped with a thick, removable crossbody strap that provides much-appreciated support. On the inside, there's a zip pocket, a card slot, and a kiss-lock closure, so your items will be kept safe and sound. But best of all, right now, it's more than $100 off.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $179 (originally $298)
Matt & Nat Met Vegan Leather Crossbody Wallet
This wallet bag with an adjustable, removable crossbody strap may be small, but it holds a lot. There's a smartphone-sized compartment, of course, along with 12 card slots and a zip pocket to hold other small items. Even better? It's super sustainable, with the material made from vegan leather and the lining from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $57 (originally $95)
BP. + Wildfang Nylon Crossbody Bag With Accessory Pouch
Yep, this cute bag is as much as 60 percent off the original price. Combined with the bag's two striking color options (the other one is black and green), fun sporty strap, and clip-on zip pouch, this kind of deal is an absolute must. Once it arrives, customize it to fit your needs and feel good about styling such a cool accessory for cheap.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $20 (originally $49)
Rag & Bone Riser Leather Crossbody Bag
Looking to treat yourself (or a loved one) to something special? This stunning leather crossbody bag from Rag & Bone is just the thing. Both the black and antique white colors are gorgeous, the size is big enough to hold your essentials, and the adjustable strap will allow for a flawless fit. Said one happy reviewer, "It has become a staple and can turn a boring outfit into something much more interesting!"
To buy: nordstrom.com, $220 (originally $450)
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
This one's another splurge, but for good reason: It's the ultimate versatile bag. You can swap out the adjustable strap and top handle however you wish, it has multiple pockets and compartments for organization, and the timeless yet trendy colorblock style will keep it at the front of your closet for years. Plus, it's never a bad idea to make an investment in something chic from Coach.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $277 (originally $395)
Poolside Mini Holly Straw & Raffia Crossbody Bag
If a beach or pool is in your near future, this is the bag for you. The shell and raffia trim give it such a fun look, and the straw base goes perfectly with a pina colada and a nap in the sun, if we do say so ourselves. The chain strap is another great feature, but if that's not your thing, you can just drop it inside and carry the bag by hand, as it can be used as both a crossbody and a handbag.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $68 (originally $195)
Aimee Kestenberg Nordy Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
It may look party-ready with leopard print and gold accents, but this style is also prepared to take on everyday errands. The bag is just the right size to hold your phone, cards, and other small but necessary items, and the removable, adjustable crossbody strap will ensure a proper fit. There's a zip pocket on the outside, and three card slots inside, with a magnetic flap closure to hold everything in place. Get it in the beautiful fuchsia/gunmetal option if animal print isn't your thing.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $59 (originally $148)
Thacker Le Pouch Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag
Get ready to steal everyone's attention with this unique bag. The geometric quilting style will make it — and you — stand out from the crowd, but the lambskin leather material is classic enough that you can wear the bag with just about any outfit. And that removable, adjustable crossbody strap just adds to its utility.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $101 (originally $168)
