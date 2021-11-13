9 Amazing Crossbody Bags From Nordstrom on Sale Right Now — Starting at $20

Poolside Mini Holly Straw & Raffia Crossbody Bag

If a beach or pool is in your near future, this is the bag for you. The shell and raffia trim give it such a fun look, and the straw base goes perfectly with a pina colada and a nap in the sun, if we do say so ourselves. The chain strap is another great feature, but if that's not your thing, you can just drop it inside and carry the bag by hand, as it can be used as both a crossbody and a handbag.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68 (originally $195)