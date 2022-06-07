Shoppers Call These Podiatrist-approved Sandals the 'Most Comfortable Shoes' They've Ever Owned

The Classic Sandals also have a fan club of travelers. One reviewer shared that they "bought these for a girls' trip vacation in Las Vegas" and that they "did not disappoint." They went on to say, "Worth every penny." Another complimented the lightweight design that makes them perfect water shoes: "They float in the water so I never lost them." But, more than that, the same owner wrote that they are so comfy that they "wear them for everything and get so many compliments."