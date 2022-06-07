Shoppers Call These Podiatrist-approved Sandals the 'Most Comfortable Shoes' They've Ever Owned
There's no denying the polarizing effect Crocs have on the fashion community. But, regardless of your stance, one thing is for sure: The controversial shoes are incredibly comfortable and make the perfect footwear choice for summer outings and water activities. If you've been on the fence about sporting the brand's infamous foam clogs (that even celebrities wear) to the pool or while running errands, you need to take a moment to check out Crocs' super stylish sandal offerings.
Among the brightly-hued flip-flops and slides are the Crocs Classic Sandals, which have more than 1,100 five-star ratings from shoppers for their comfortability, versatility, and cute factor — plus a seal of approval from New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, DPM. The double-strap silhouette is enhanced with Crocs' Croslite foam footbeds to provide long-lasting support and cushioning to your toes, arches, and heels. This plush and responsive material also absorbs shock and minimizes fatigue, helping you stay on your feet longer without foot pain. "I like that there is some thickness in the arch," Dr. Brenner tells Travel + Leisure, explaining that it contributes to the sandals' supportive fit.
The thick midsoles give the unisex Crocs Classics their signature bounce and translates to an energized pep in your step. Combined with the deep heel cups, dual-strap uppers, and tractioned outsoles, the wearer gets increased stability and can enjoy a natural feeling and confident stride on a variety of surfaces. Dr. Brenner also points out that "the toe box is wide and has some thickness, which is better than most sandals on the market."
Plus, their slip-on design, quick-drying capabilities, and grippy bottoms make them great for the pool, beach, lake, boat, and more. The Crocs Classic Sandals are available in 11 colors, spanning from classic black, white, and gray to bold green, blue, orange, and pink. Sizes range from 6 to 12, and are selling out fast depending on the color you have your eye on.
Reviewers can't say enough good things about the Classic Sandals. "I cannot express how much I love my Crocs sandals," one former skeptic wrote. "I've worn these every day since I've gotten them, and they were also my vacation sandals." The reviewer added that it felt like they were "walking [or] dancing on clouds" when wearing them and that the sandals didn't "cause any discomfort" to their bunions.
Another shopper called the style the "most comfortable shoe ever," noting that it feels like they're "walking on marshmallows." Their review was followed by another customer that highlighted their "great arch support": "I can wear them all day barefoot or with socks. My feet don't hurt or blister from them." Plus, they reported how easy they are to keep on their feet while walking, saying that it's basically "thoughtless."
The Classic Sandals also have a fan club of travelers. One reviewer shared that they "bought these for a girls' trip vacation in Las Vegas" and that they "did not disappoint." They went on to say, "Worth every penny." Another complimented the lightweight design that makes them perfect water shoes: "They float in the water so I never lost them." But, more than that, the same owner wrote that they are so comfy that they "wear them for everything and get so many compliments."
A third travel enthusiast raved that "they are the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn in my entire life." And if your trip itinerary includes a lot of walking or standing on your feet for long periods of time, another reviewer that wore the Crocs Classics to Disney World said that they "leave no rub marks or blisters" and kept their feet comfy throughout the day.
However, fans of extra support may want to try out the newly launched Crocs Classic Crush Sandals. Like the original Crocs Classics, this pair is made with the brand's fan-favorite Croslite foam to achieve its cushioned footbed. But, it has a unique 2.4-inch platform heel to deliver additional comfort and support to the foot. It also has two wide straps on the upper for added security and stability, so you don't have to worry about your foot slipping out while walking.
According to Dr. Brenner, people with high arches and flat feet will benefit from opting for the Classic Crush's supportive style. "When people have high arches, they tend to put a lot of pressure on the toe box," she explains. "The platform toe box on this sandal will counteract that as it will help with shock absorption." As for those with flat feet, Dr. Brenner says that the combination of the sandal's thick arch and wide chunky heel will provide the proper cushioning and shock absorption for lasting comfort.
The unisex Classic Crush Sandals are available in three colors (black, white, and digital violet) and come in women's sizes 6 to 12 and men's sizes 4 to 13.
Whether you have your heart set on the Crocs Classic Sandals or the Classic Crush Sandals, Dr. Brenner assures that your feet are in good hands. Get both at Crocs today and enjoy their long-lasting comfort all summer long.