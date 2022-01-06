Oprah Says These Socks Will 'Make You Feel Like You're Walking on Clouds,' and They're on Sale

It's a badge of honor to be recognized on Oprah's Favorite Things List. The philanthropist releases a new list every year, so it's even more impressive when a brand lands one of the highly-coveted spots multiple years in a row. But that's exactly what Cozy Earth has accomplished since Oprah has given it her seal of approval for the past four years in a row. And right now, the company — known for its cooling bed sheets, breathable pajama sets, and cozy joggers — is offering markdowns sitewide, including sales on all of the media mogul's favorites.