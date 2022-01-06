Oprah Says These Socks Will 'Make You Feel Like You're Walking on Clouds,' and They're on Sale
It's a badge of honor to be recognized on Oprah's Favorite Things List. The philanthropist releases a new list every year, so it's even more impressive when a brand lands one of the highly-coveted spots multiple years in a row. But that's exactly what Cozy Earth has accomplished since Oprah has given it her seal of approval for the past four years in a row. And right now, the company — known for its cooling bed sheets, breathable pajama sets, and cozy joggers — is offering markdowns sitewide, including sales on all of the media mogul's favorites.
Best of all: You'll save 30 percent when you bundle three or more Oprah-approved items. Plus, all of Cozy Earth's products have a 100-day return period, so you can feel comfortable trying out the brand if it's products are new to you. Below, we've rounded up four of her must-haves that are on sale.
Looking to update your wardrobe? These soft joggers and three-pack of socks will be a great addition, whether you're planning on spending more time at home this winter or have a trip scheduled. Oprah said the socks, which were featured on her 2021 Favorite Things List, will "make you feel like you're walking on clouds." They're made from temperature-regulating Viscose bamboo fabric and come in five color combinations.
To buy: cozyearth.com, $36 (originally $48)
Likewise, the Ultra-soft Bamboo Jogger Pants are breathable and moisture-wicking. Available in sizes X-small to XXX-large, the brand recommends sizing down if you fall somewhere in between, but they also have a handy size chart to get the best fit.
To buy: cozyearth.com, $102 (originally $135)
You should also definitely check out Cozy Earth's highly-rated bamboo sheet set, which comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet, if you want to make your home feel more luxurious. It's $80 less right now, hypoallergenic, and has an average 4.9 five-star rating. One shopper was so impressed with it, they purchased multiple sets: "I bought [these] sheets and fell in love with them. No other sheet sets I have compare to these… [I] finally decided to get my second set on Black Friday."
To buy: cozyearth.com, $240 (originally $319)
Speaking of bedtime, Oprah included this cute two-piece pajama set in her 2019 list of favorite things. It's made from cooling bamboo, features a button-up top with a V-shaped neckline, and is easy to care for whenever you decide to finally decide to put on real pants. Choose from five colorways and two lengths (28 inches and 32 inches).
To buy: cozyearth.com, $132 (originally $175)
We can't think of a better way to start off 2022 than upgrading our cozy essentials for less. Head over to Cozy Earth's website to shop more from its New Year's sale.
