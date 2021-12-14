Give Your Bathroom a Refresh With This Spa-quality Towel Set That Shoppers Say Is Like 'Staying in a Hotel'
There's something extravagant about always having plush towels in your linen cabinet — for you and your guests. Hotels around the globe advertise high thread-count linens as part of their amenities because these cozy accessories are key to helping guests' overnight stay feel more special. But hunting down the best towels can be expensive, not to mention time-consuming. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have narrowed down the search with a set of towels that make them feel as if they were "staying in a hotel."
Need to add new towels to your guest or main bathroom? The Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set would make a great upgrade — it comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. All the towels are made with Turkish cotton and are machine washable for easy maintenance. One shopper said that their towels "became even more luxurious" after they were washed, so you don't need to worry about them becoming scratchy over time. Another wrote that it felt great to wrap themselves up in the "soft, cozy" cotton after a shower.
The set is also available in 13 shades including colorful options like canary yellow, dark purple, coral pink, and rich turquoise. And if you're looking to gift the hotel-quality set to friends or family, more timeless options like black, white, or light grey are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas (along with most of the other styles).
It's even been given a five-star rating by nearly 19,500 customers and is ranked as a best-selling towel set on Amazon, most likely because people have described the set as the "most beautiful" one they've ever bought.
"I love the way the towels feel on your body after [a] bath or shower," one happy reviewer wrote. "I have stayed in numerous hotels and went to their spas... These towels feel just like the towels in the spas and hotels. I have recommended these towels to my families and friends, and they ordered them and said they are high-quality towels [that are] absorbent [and] very soft."
Making your bathroom more spa-like is easy, thanks to these plush hotel-quality linens. Head over to Amazon to pick up a set or browse more colors below. Shop matching bath sheets and mats while you're at it, too — so you can feel like you're getting ready at a resort every day, without ever leaving your home.