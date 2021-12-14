Give Your Bathroom a Refresh With This Spa-quality Towel Set That Shoppers Say Is Like 'Staying in a Hotel'

Need to add new towels to your guest or main bathroom? The Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set would make a great upgrade — it comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. All the towels are made with Turkish cotton and are machine washable for easy maintenance. One shopper said that their towels "became even more luxurious" after they were washed, so you don't need to worry about them becoming scratchy over time. Another wrote that it felt great to wrap themselves up in the "soft, cozy" cotton after a shower.