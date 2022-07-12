Unfortunately for many travelers, upgrading your luggage often falls at the bottom of your travel to-do list. And, as avid travelers know, the quality of your suitcase can make or break your trip. Finding high-performing luggage that won't break the bank and will, instead, offer ample space for all of your vacation needs, is a difficult task, but shoppers agree that the Coolife Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set is one of the best options on the market.

In fact, the popular set was just seriously discounted in honor of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Right now, you can get the suitcase trio for 42 percent off, bringing its price down to just $190, which is roughly the price of one quality carry-on suitcase these days. It's not every day we see discounts this big, so we recommend acting fast before it sells out.

To buy: amazon.com, $175 for three suitcases with on-site coupon (originally $300)

Aside from its impressive sale price, the Coolife Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set is a favorite among travelers for its durable exterior, spacious interior, and lightweight construction, which allows you to travel smarter with less hassle and bulk. The set features one carry-on suitcase measuring 20 inches, a medium-sized 24-inch checked bag, and an expandable 28-inch checked bag. Each is enhanced with a tough shell that's scratch-resistant and easy-to-clean, so it will look brand new long after your first test run.

To facilitate your packing, each piece of luggage is each equipped with compression straps and multiple organizational pockets and pouches, ensuring that your clothes, shoes, and other belongings have a secure spot throughout your travels. The sides are mounted with TSA-approved locks and all three pieces have telescoping aluminum handles and a quartet of 360-degree spinning wheels, which glide across terminal floors and are incredibly easy to maneuver through crowds when you're in a hurry.

With more than 13,000 five-star ratings, you should know that you're getting suitcases shoppers swear by. In fact, customers shared that they love the luggage set so much, they've returned to Amazon just to buy another set.

"This luggage is awesome," said an Amazon shopper, who actually called the set "the best luggage I have owned" in their review. "We went to Hawaii for 10 days, [and it] held all of our items plus a few extra on the trip home." They also highlighted that the suitcases "are lightweight and roll with ease… especially in the busy airport" and that the outside is "very durable."

Another wanderlust reviewer raved, "I am quite impressed with this luggage." They went on to compliment the set's durability, "It has withstood the rigors of daily movement from my pickup [truck] to whatever hotel my wife and I happen to be staying in during this six-state journey."

A third travel enthusiast chimed in to share that the set offers "a surprising amount of space inside." According to a customer, upgrading to the Coolife luggage set has actually made "traveling so much easier." They added that they were "able to fit everything I needed, including souvenirs" between the 20-inch and 28-inch suitcases.

Aside from their durability and spaciousness, reviewers were also happy to report that the luggage set's vibrant color also helped create a smoother travel day. One shopper pointed out, "It's really easy to spot your suitcase when it's bright orange or neon." Another wrote, "The blue color makes them easy to spot, and I've received compliments every time, and even at the hotels on arrival."

Regardless of your destination or travel style, there's no denying that the Coolife Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set makes the perfect companion for your upcoming trip. Get the trio on sale for up to 42 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, but don't wait to shop since this deal could expire tonight. And remember, there's still time to become a Prime member; sign up for a free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to other amazing discounts and markdowns over the two-day shopping event.

