As summer comes to an end, many of us are already dreading winter and planning our next beach getaway. But while waking up to sunshine sounds glamorous, it's all fun and games until temperatures reach the 90s and humidity is so bad it makes the air feel sticky. So what do you wear to not turn into a sweaty mess and still look good?

I found the answer the day I ordered my first floral button-up Milumia dress (I have since owned six more). There are a few things that make it a wardrobe staple, but let's start with the obvious one — the prints are absolutely stunning and the design is really flattering. These dresses have gotten me more compliments than anything else I have ever owned. The patterns are bright and so summery. The V-neck, A-line silhouette looks great on most body types, especially pear-shaped, as it gives the body enough room to move (you won't stop twirling, that I can promise you) during those hot days. If you feel comfortable, you can leave some of the lower buttons undone to reveal more leg and wear the dress with heels. I especially appreciated the elasticized waist when I was eight months pregnant and was still able to wear my Milumia dresses.

But what makes this dress an absolute winner in my book is the fabric, namely rayon. It feels exactly like cotton in that it's lightweight and lets your body "breathe" even if it's really hot out. It also drapes really well which given the flared design of the dress is a must. Rayon also doesn't look too casual which is why you could wear this dress to an official function like a wedding, for example (also, starting at $20, it's incredibly budget-friendly). And because the fabric has that silky feel and look to it without having to dry clean it after each wear (just wash it in cold water), these dresses are my go-to outfits for vacations and beach escapes.

They are super easy to maintain on the road and look cute both during the day paired with flat sandals and a beach tote and in the evening with nice drop earrings and wedges. I've worn these dresses to brunches and dinners from Bora Bora to Lisbon and the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Milumia Women Floral Print Button Up Split Flowy Party Maxi Dress Lead Credit: Courtesy of Amazon