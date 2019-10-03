This Unbelievably Comfy Dress Style Is the Only One You'll Need for Travel This Fall
No matter the season, dresses are always in. And when it comes to traveling, they make for an especially easy packing solution. This specific style––flowy, yet A-line, with a little waist accentuation––is the ultimate when it comes to packing for travel to any destination.
The obvious benefit of limiting your travel wardrobe to dresses is that you're able to assign one item for each day, as opposed to packing an overabundant selection of separates that you hope come together to form at least one cohesive outfit. We want you to avoid the headache that comes along with packing too much stuff, and dresses do just that – they simplify.
Easy, lightweight, and versatile dresses can be taken from day-to-night with a simple accessory swap. Going for a daytime stroll? Pair a midi dress with a knee-high boot, a cross-body bag and a trench. Having dinner with friends? Wear that same dress with a pair of heels and a fancy clutch. No matter what, a dress will always make you feel pulled-together and ready to explore a new city.
From sweater dresses to cotton styles in fall florals, we've picked 10 comfortable (and stylish) dresses to pack for every fall trip.
Ulla Johnson ‘Ambre’ Poplin Printed Midi Dress
To buy: intermixonline.com, $395
Doen Honey Tiered Floral-print Cotton Dress
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $225
Sea ‘Agatha’ Broderie Anglaise Linen and Cotton-blend Midi Dress
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $585
HVN ‘Maria’ Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Dress
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $675
Merlette Essaouira tiered cotton-lawn dress
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $421
Zara Printed Shirt Dress
To buy: zara.com, $90
Mara Hoffman ‘June’ Belted-waist Cotton-blend Dress
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $495
Nanushka Snake-print Maxi Dress
To buy: farfetch.com, $475
Topshop Floral Open Back Shirt Dress
To buy: us.topshop.com, $69
Gul Hurgel Floral-print Balloon-sleeve Midi dress
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $829