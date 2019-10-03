Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Unbelievably Comfy Dress Style Is the Only One You'll Need for Travel This Fall

No matter the season, dresses are always in. And when it comes to traveling, they make for an especially easy packing solution. This specific style––flowy, yet A-line, with a little waist accentuation––is the ultimate when it comes to packing for travel to any destination.

The obvious benefit of limiting your travel wardrobe to dresses is that you're able to assign one item for each day, as opposed to packing an overabundant selection of separates that you hope come together to form at least one cohesive outfit. We want you to avoid the headache that comes along with packing too much stuff, and dresses do just that – they simplify.

Easy, lightweight, and versatile dresses can be taken from day-to-night with a simple accessory swap. Going for a daytime stroll? Pair a midi dress with a knee-high boot, a cross-body bag and a trench. Having dinner with friends? Wear that same dress with a pair of heels and a fancy clutch. No matter what, a dress will always make you feel pulled-together and ready to explore a new city.

From sweater dresses to cotton styles in fall florals, we've picked 10 comfortable (and stylish) dresses to pack for every fall trip.

Ulla Johnson ‘Ambre’ Poplin Printed Midi Dress

Ulla Johnson Ambre Poplin Printed Midi Dress Credit: Courtesy of Intermix

To buy: intermixonline.com, $395

Doen Honey Tiered Floral-print Cotton Dress

Dôen Honey Tiered Floral-Print Cotton Dress Credit: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $225

Sea ‘Agatha’ Broderie Anglaise Linen and Cotton-blend Midi Dress

Sea Agatha Broderie Anglaise Linen and Cotton-Blend Midi Dress Credit: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $585

HVN ‘Maria’ Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Dress

HVN Maria Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress Credit: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $675

Merlette Essaouira tiered cotton-lawn dress

Merlette Essaouira Tiered Cotton-Lawn Dress Credit: Courtesy of MATCHESFASHION

To buy: matchesfashion.com, $421

Zara Printed Shirt Dress

Zara Printed Shirt Dress Credit: Courtesy of Zara

To buy: zara.com, $90

Mara Hoffman ‘June’ Belted-waist Cotton-blend Dress

June Belted-Waist Cotton-Blend Dress Credit: Courtesy of MATCHESFASHION

To buy: matchesfashion.com, $495

Nanushka Snake-print Maxi Dress

Nanushka Snake-Print Maxi Dress Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: farfetch.com, $475

Topshop Floral Open Back Shirt Dress

Floral Open Back Shirt Dress Credit: Courtesy of Topshop

To buy: us.topshop.com, $69

Gul Hurgel Floral-print Balloon-sleeve Midi dress

Floral-Print Balloon-Sleeve Midi Dress Credit: Courtesy of MATCHESFASHION