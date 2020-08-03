Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These the “Best Hiking Boots I've Ever Owned”

“These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great,” one reviewer said. “We went to Arizona, Utah, Nevada, the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, Zion, Salt Lake. We went through water, desert, rain, and mud, and these boots held it fine. These boots were extremely lightweight and required almost no breaking in. My friend had some HiTech hiking boots and she said these Columbia boots were a lot lighter than hers... They've also got amazing grip. Whether we were on wet stones, or gravelly and sand covered rocks that could easily give way and make you slip or fall they worked amazingly.”