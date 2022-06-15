Hikers Say These Packable Trail Pants Keep Them 'Comfortable All Day' — and They Just Went on Sale
When you're out on the trails, the clothes you wear are equally as important as the gear you pack — and that's especially true during the summer. While many hikers prefer to don shorts when they're out exploring nature, opting for a pair of lightweight hiking pants can help protect your skin from the sun, as well as scrapes and scratches, and actually give you more freedom to roam. Need help finding the perfect pair? According to Amazon shoppers, you can't go wrong with the Columbia Saturday Trail Stretch Pants, which are currently on sale for as little as $45.
Using a combination of nylon and elastane, the popular women's hiking pants have a two-way stretch design to give you the flexibility needed to navigate your favorite trail — and all of the inclines and unexpected obstacles that come with it. The knees of the pants are also specifically designed so you can easily lunge, stretch, crouch down, and do whatever other movement is required to get you through the terrain with ease.
For additional comfort, the Columbia Saturday Trail Pants have a partially elasticized waistband, plus two snap buttons and a zipper closure to keep them in place. The exterior is also enhanced with the brand's Omni-Shield technology, which creates a quick-drying and water- and stain-resistant armor around the fabric. The pants also have UPF 50+ to protect your skin from UV rays.
But perhaps the waterproof hiking pants' best feature is their plethora of pockets. Wearers can store their belongings across four pockets, which are located on the sides and back of the pants. The two hip pockets have a hook-and-loop seal to keep your essentials safe, while the smaller pockets on the back are the perfect size for keys, cards, and other small items.
Nervous about getting too hot when you're wearing full-length pants during the summer? Don't worry, this pair is convertible! The pant legs are designed to roll up into capris to increase airflow and help you cool down if the temperature changes. In fact, one reviewer said that they "remained comfortable all day" when they wore them on a 106-degree day.
The Columbia Saturday Trail Pants are available in 11 colors and sizes range from 2 to 24. To ensure a better fit, shoppers can opt for short, tall, and long sizes.
Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for the pants, giving them more than 3,200 five-star ratings. "They are so comfortable, flexible, lightweight, very nice-looking, and versatile," a customer raved in their review. Another chimed in to add that they "have never owned a pair as comfortable" and that they "have almost completely stopped wearing my jeans" because they are their new "go-to pants."
While the pants can protect your legs from bug bites, sharp rocks, and thorny branches, for one reviewer, the pants came in handy during a scary run-in with a rattlesnake while hiking their favorite trail. After describing the encounter, the avid hiker recalled being bitten on the leg by the snake and shared that the Saturday Trail Pants "saved my life." They wrote that they "can attribute the lack of actual puncture to the pants I had on today."
Vouching for their versatility and durability, a shopper wrote, "They keep out chilly wind, yet are breathable. You can walk through a section of shady trail out into the blazing sun and feel equally comfortable." They wore them "among sandburs, thorny rose bushes, scrub, rocks, and barbed wire and didn't get so much as a snag in them!" The Amazon customer also mentioned that the pants are amazing for travel because they "feel weightless on your body as well as in your luggage [or] backpack" and they can "easily be packed down into a teeny tiny space."
According to another reviewer, the Columbia Saturday Trail Stretch Pants also fit seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe: "I am a physical therapist and move in many directions all day at work and these pants work perfectly. They stretch and allow me to move, they look professional with a sporty edge, and they are figure-flattering."
Convinced yet? Get yourself a pair of the Columbia Saturday Trail Stretch Pants for all of your hiking adventures at Amazon today.