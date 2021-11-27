Amazon Just Put These Best-selling Columbia Jackets on Sale, but Only for a Few More Hours
Whether it's for hitting the slopes or just staying toasty on the way to the mailbox, there's nothing quite like a warm, comfortable winter jacket. And when it comes to making some of the best winter jackets out there, Columbia takes the cake.
If you're in the market for a new ski jacket, a lightweight shell for those chilly hikes, or TK, you're in luck: Amazon's Black Friday 2021 deals came through with Columbia favorites at price tags of more than half off. But here's the thing: You only have until midnight PT tonight to take advantage of the sale. In true lightning deal form, the retailer has marked down dozens of best-sellers from the brand at the lowest prices of the year — but the clock is ticking and these deals won't last for long.
The standout of the sale is the brand's Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket, which has earned the top spot as Amazon's best-seller in the category of Women's Outdoor Recreation Shell Jackets and Coats, marked down to start at just $69. The more than 2,200 glowing ratings left for the puffer coat speak to how comfortable it is and how well it stands up to even the harshest of winters.
To buy: amazon.com, from $69 (originally $140)
"I am delighted with this coat," one customer said. "It took me a long time and a lot of shopping to find the right coat, and in the end I ordered this and another Columbia jacket, and this one was my favorite. I love that it's long and covers my bum, and that it's thin and doesn't feel big and bulky but still provides a ton of warmth. I live in Chicago and it's been really cold here, and this jacket has kept me warm and cozy."
While seeing men's and women's outerwear with prices this low may steal the spotlight of this flash sale, you don't want to miss out on a chance to snag Columbia footwear and accessories for less. That means best-selling winter boots, gloves, and basics to layer under all your cold weather gear are also discounted. Winter weather is just around the corner, whether you're ready or not. Get ahead of it by shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals on Columbia favorites while you still can.
Columbia Switchback Faux Shearling Lined Jacket
To buy: amazon.com, from $42 (originally $100)
Columbia Whirlibird Iv Interchange Jacket
To buy: amazon.com, from $105 (originally $199)
Columbia Tunnel Falls Interchange Jacket
To buy: amazon.com, from $105 (originally $150)
Columbia Peak to Park Insulated Jacket
To buy: amazon.com, from $64 (originally $180)
