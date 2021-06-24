You Can Still Get Amazon's Best-selling Tent on Prime Day Sale
With yet another Amazon Prime Day in the rearview, it's safe to say this year's deals on camping and outdoor gear did not disappoint. Whether you took advantage of the sales or not, you're in luck because you can still save on one of the retailer's top outdoor must-haves.
Right now, you can get the Coleman Sundome Tent for 24% off - meaning it's down to just $69. As Amazon's overall best-seller within the category of tents and shelters, the popular tent has more than 6,500 perfect reviews left by shoppers who've already used it for their own adventures.
To buy: Coleman Sundome Tent, amazon.com, $69 (originally $90)
One look through, said reviews make the hype around this best-seller quite simple: It's a quality tent at an impressively budget-friendly price tag. And considering you can get the dome-style tent for even less right now, now is as good a time as ever to give your camping gear the upgrade it deserves.
According to customers, it's easy to set up, too. "It took me and a friend about 10 minutes to get it set up - super easy," one reviewer said. "I loved that even my friend who is about 6'4" could easily stand up in the center of the tent… We had one double-high queen mattress and a single one. We had at least 2 feet from the end of our mattresses to the door so there was room for our bags and such. I liked that there are two pockets on each side to hold your headlamp, phone, or whatever you need to have close by while sleeping."
As for taking on the elements, the best-selling tent is designed with a built-in rainfly awning for added shade and rain protection. It also features Coleman's patented welded floor and seam design to keep water out during storms.
"We took this on a nine-day camping trip," another customer said. "It performed beyond my expectations as far as ease of setup and take down, durability, and rain protection… It rained for three nights on our trip, one night relatively heavily, and the rain fly did its job keeping the water out."
Prime Day may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still save on all the essentials for making the most of your summer. Head to Amazon to get the best-selling Coleman tent while it's on sale.
