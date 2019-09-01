Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Packable Raincoat Is As Lightweight As It Is Stylish — and It's on Sale at Nordstrom

Love it or hate it, fall is nearly upon us. And if you're planning on doing any non-tropical traveling this season, you'll need a quality rain jacket that'll both keep you warm and fit nicely into your suitcase. We think we've found all that and more in Cole Haan's top-rated Back Bow Hooded Raincoat.

The polyester-nylon blend jacket comes with so many useful features, it's hard to believe you can get it for under $150 (especially with all those five-star reviews!) but lucky for you, it's on sale for 35% off right now.

One of the biggest advantages of this coat is the fact that it comes with a hood — something that some raincoats, strangely enough, are made without. Sun breaking through those rainclouds? The Back Bow's hood is designed to easily detach for those days you'd rather not carry around the extra material.

Now, let's talk a little bit about that whole "back bow" thing. If you guessed that this jacket features a bow on the back, you'd be correct. Thanks to an adjustable tie, you can cinch and tighten the waist of this thigh-length coat, and tie the drawstrings into a bow. It'll not only give the outerwear a flattering hourglass shape; it'll also prevent cold air from sneaking up into the jacket.

So it keeps the cold and rain out. It provides a stylish look to all who wear it. But the best thing about this must-have raincoat? It's completely packable. Because the piece is so lightweight, you can bring it on all your fall trips without worrying about it weighing your luggage down. Even more convenient is the fact that each Back Bow also comes with a small travel pouch that the jacket can easily fold up into.

So when you're packing for your upcoming fall foliage tour or Pacific Northwest trek, consider bringing the Back Bow for all the comfort, style, and convenience you could ever ask of a raincoat.

