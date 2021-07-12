Shoppers Say They Can 'Walk Miles and Miles' in These $22 Hiking Sandals
From packing cubes to TikTok approved hacks, there's no shortage of essentials designed to make your next journey as organized and efficient as possible. That said, as we continue to hit the ground running with travel restrictions having been all but lifted, it's important not to forget the basics when packing for your summer travels.
So, in the spirit of getting back to that foundation, you're going to need a pair of comfortable walking shoes. And according to the more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers who've given Cior's Yoga Mat Hiking Sandals a glowing five-star rating, it's one must-have that doesn't require a splurge.
"[I] wore these for several days in Disneyland and walked miles upon miles in them," one shopper said. "I typically am very particular about which shoes I am willing to wear for long distances and periods of time. [I] saw the reviews and took a chance. These were a quarter of the cost of the name brand sandals I usually buy and I had no problems with them."
Thanks to a design that combines a cushioned yoga mat insole and flexible rubber outsoles, the sandals absorb impact while being anti-slip enough for adventures. Plus, the built-in arch support and padded heel straps help to keep feet comfortable and protected from blisters.
"These shoes are worth it," said another customer. "I've had mine for a little under a year now and they've done everything with me. I originally bought them because I'm a field biologist and needed some shoes for our water days. I've kayaked, canoeing, hiked Maine, and swam and hiked Hawaii in these. For the price, you really can't beat it... Bottom line, if you need Chaco knockoffs that work for 98 percent of your outdoor needs, this is it."
As your calendar continues to fill up with travel plans, it only makes sense to snag a pair of shoes fit for whatever you throw their way. Head to Amazon to check out the shopper-approved sandals in all 18 colors.