Shoppers Say They Can 'Walk Miles and Miles' in These $22 Hiking Sandals 

"These shoes are worth it," said another customer. "I've had mine for a little under a year now and they've done everything with me. I originally bought them because I'm a field biologist and needed some shoes for our water days. I've kayaked, canoeing, hiked Maine, and swam and hiked Hawaii in these. For the price, you really can't beat it... Bottom line, if you need Chaco knockoffs that work for 98 percent of your outdoor needs, this is it."