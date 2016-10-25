You're Only a Dress and a Pair of Boots Away from Dressing Like Chrissy Teigen

There are many reasons to admire Chrissy Teigen. But first on that list may be her ability—in everything from parenting to friendship—to seem so incredibly real. As it turns out, her airport style is also attainable. The model was spotted pushing a stroller through LAX, giving us major travel outfit envy in the process.

Here's how to get the same look:

Dress: Clu Jersey Dress

Steal Chrissy Teigens Airport Style Credit: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The best thing about this dress is not the slouched airplane-friendly shape (which we love), but the layered detail that elevates the entire look. The handkerchief hem makes it easy to pair with sneakers for a casual look or a pair of boots for a more glamorous vibe. About those boots...

To buy: Net-a-Porter, $365

Boots: Jimmy Choo Thigh-High Boots

Steal Chrissy Teigens Airport Style Credit: Courtesy of Far Fetch

Teigen paired her slub dress with a pair of thigh-high Jimmy Choo boots. Throw on a pair of tights to complete the look, and you'll be the envy of the terminal.