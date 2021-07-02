This Automatic Litter Box Is a Game Changer for Frequent Travelers
The year is 2021. Cats reign supreme and, as our furry overloads, they command the best of the best. Lucky for them (and you), we've found the automatic litter box of their dreams: Litter Robot.
This particular self-cleaning litter box is revolutionizing the way we think about our feline friends' bathrooms. For frequent travelers, having a litter box that cleans itself means having one less thing to worry about while you're away. Even if you're only gone for a single night or you left a cat sitter in charge, there's nothing quite like the peace of knowing the Litter Robot will scoop your cat's messes automatically and help reduce that smell from taking over your home while you're gone.
This particular automatic litter box model is WiFi-enabled and allows you to connect directly to an app, where you can check waste levels in Litter Robot's carbon-filtered drawer — no more guessing how full it is. You can also see the number of cleaning cycles Litter Robot makes every week, so you can monitor your pet's health by way of their bathroom habits. The app has an entire settings page that lets you control the night light, power, and even wait time in between cycles. Litter Robot works with clay clumping litter, which means anyone who typically uses pellets will have to adjust, but it's a small price to pay for a litter box that helps reduce litter usage by 50 percent.
The Litter Robot entered my life two months ago, and I'm already seeing the benefits of the product. It's refreshing to not have to clean a litter box every night or deal with the scent (or sight!) of my cats' waste throughout the day. It did take a few weeks of treats and gentle coaxing to convince my cats, Momo and Rose, to use the rocket ship-esque litter box, but it was well worth the effort. I feel more comfortable now knowing that my cat sitter will have one less responsibility when I go on my five-day vacation to Maine later this summer and, instead, can focus their attention on my fur babies.
That being said, there are a few minor things I wish I had realized sooner, if only to prepare for them. The first is the sheer size of the litter box, as it stands nearly 30 inches tall, is almost 30 inches long, and just as wide. It may take up a good portion of my tiny apartment, but it's well worth it since there's no longer a smelly stench radiating from the litter box area. Lastly, I happened to notice a strong plastic scent when I first unpackaged it, but it went away after a few days.
One reviewer called the machine "a terrific time and effort saver," while another said it's "absolutely the best automatic litter box out there." A third celebrated the fact that they were "no longer cleaning poop off the floor" after their 4-year-old cat rebelled against their other litter box. Ultimately, Litter Robot is an investment in making your own life easier and your cat's bathroom experience that much better.
