This Automatic Litter Box Is a Game Changer for Frequent Travelers

The Litter Robot entered my life two months ago, and I'm already seeing the benefits of the product. It's refreshing to not have to clean a litter box every night or deal with the scent (or sight!) of my cats' waste throughout the day. It did take a few weeks of treats and gentle coaxing to convince my cats, Momo and Rose, to use the rocket ship-esque litter box, but it was well worth the effort. I feel more comfortable now knowing that my cat sitter will have one less responsibility when I go on my five-day vacation to Maine later this summer and, instead, can focus their attention on my fur babies.