This 'Cute and Convenient' Backpack Has a Clever Anti-theft Design
There are so many things to keep in mind when it comes to shopping for a new backpack, but perhaps the most important thing is the bag's purpose. A good everyday backpack needs to be strong, functional but stylish, and ready to go anywhere. Amazon shoppers have found a casual backpack for women that ticks all those boxes — and depending on the color, it won't cost you more than 30 bucks.
With over 10,000 five-star ratings and a best-seller ranking in several categories, the Cheruty Vegan Leather Women's Backpack has customers hooked. "This bag is more than I expected! I looove the quality, the color is exactly as the image and the front pocket is enough. My MacBook Pro 13" fits perfectly here. Actually, a lot of things can fit. I would buy this one over and over again," one reviewer wrote.
Made out of high-quality, water-resistant soft PU leather (a type of plastic that mimics the real thing), the bag is easy to clean and will last for years, shoppers report. The metal buckles are resistant to rust, tarnishing, and other wear and tear, but it's really the anti-theft design that makes this modern bag extra special, especially for anyone who frequently commutes or travels.
"I love that the zipper opens on the side that touches my back so I never felt like someone was going to steal my cash, cards or passport," another reviewer wrote. They commented on the aesthetic, too, calling it "super cute." "My aunt loved it so much she wants to purchase one for herself!! Overall, a solid purchase!"
A third reviewer agreed, writing that they use the "cute and convenient" bag every single day, regardless of whether she is heading to work or a date. "One thing I really love is the main pocket is on the backside of the backpack. That means that it's up against your back, and not out in the open just in case somebody were to attempt to pick pocket you."
With 16 colors to choose from, it's easy to find one to fit your style and personality. Whether you are looking for a new everyday bag or a travel backpack, so many people think this faux-leather bag is perfect for everything. It's rare to find a solid backpack for under $50, and at nearly half that price, this one shouldn't be overlooked — shop below.