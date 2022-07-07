People with Foot Pain Swear by These Extra-cushioned Shoes — and Prices Start at $29

Your warm-weather footwear deserves the same consideration and investment as the rest of your wardrobe, especially if you're someone who requires additional arch support due to plantar fasciitis or other foot conditions. If you're looking to partake in sandal season but don't want to burden your feet with uncomfortable and unsupportive flip-flops, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution in the ChayChex Slip-on Clogs: a pair of unisex shoes that are renowned for their ultra-comfortable fit.

Made with an EVA foam midsole, the popular Amazon clogs contour to your unique foot shape and provide all-around cushioning, targeting the heels, arches, and toes to prevent pain and fatigue. They also feature a thick, platform sole, which further enhances the shoes' support while giving you a cushioned feel in every step. Wearers even have the choice to remove the insole and replace it with an orthotic of their own to customize the level of support.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29

The foam construction gives the ChayChex clogs their signature lightweight feel in addition to being water-resistant. This combined with the shoes' perforated design encourages airflow, which comes in handy on hot summer days and allows them to double as water shoes when needed. For added comfort, the clogs have adjustable ankle straps to boost ankle support and stability and non-slip outsoles with a grippy traction pattern so you can walk confidently on any surface.

You can get the clogs in 13 colors, including neutral dual-tone combinations like black and gold, navy and blue, and beige and brown, as well as bold hues such as orange, yellow, and bright blue. Sizes range from women's 6-7/men's 5-6 to women's 14-15/men's 12-13.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35

"These are so comfy, I wear them exclusively everywhere," one Amazon reviewer wrote, praising the ChayChex clogs for their "great arch support." Another shopper with achy, callus-prone feet chimed in to share that the shoes have made walking "so much easier" with "no pain afterward" and added, "My feet have felt much better now that I have been [wearing] them." A third buyer with sensitive feet, bunions, and hammertoes raved that wearing the clogs "really feels like you're walking on a cloud."

When comparing them to name-brand foam clogs, a customer described the ChayChex pair as being "sturdier-feeling," with "better support." Echoing that sentiment, another reviewer added, "I really cannot tell [the] difference from the Crocs while walking." Others highlighted that the ChayChex clogs make a ″great replacement for flip-flops″ and other popular sandal styles ″for comfort walking wherever you go.″

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35

They've also earned a seal of approval from a hospital worker who is on their feet "from 10 to 12 hours a night." They shared that switching to the ChayChex slip-ons made their shift "so much more tolerable!" They also wrote, "The extra cushion makes a world of difference. No more heel pain."

In fact, the shoes are so supportive that one reviewer with plantar fasciitis said they felt "immediate" relief from their "unbearable" pain after wearing the clog shoes and vowed that "these will stay on my feet no matter what."

Related: The 19 Best Travel Shoes That Reviewers Say You Can Walk All Day In

Curious to know if the ChayChex Slip-on Clogs are worth the hype? Get a pair on Amazon for as little as $29 so you can treat your feet to lasting comfort and support this summer.