The Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers People Say Require 'No Break-in Period' Now Come in Pretty Spring Colors

So, what makes the Oca Low Top Canvas Sneaker this high in demand? Outside of its famous fanbase, the sneaker is made with a vegan cork memory foam insole that contours to your foot for optimal cushioning and support. Its sturdy natural rubber outsole further increases the shoe's comfort and flexibility while also adding shock absorption to prevent fatigue during long travel days and daily commuting. Plus, its cotton canvas exterior promotes breathability, which is perfect for any warm-weather trip and days spent sightseeing. And if sustainability is important to you, the shoe's laces lining, threads, and labels are made from recycled plastic bottles.