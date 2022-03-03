The Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers People Say Require 'No Break-in Period' Now Come in Pretty Spring Colors
With every change in season comes the desire to refresh your wardrobe. Now that spring is fast approaching, you've probably started taking stock of the warm-weather clothes in your closet — and if you're like me, you've realized you don't have enough pastels to greet the new season.
Thankfully, brands like Cariuma have already begun rolling out their spring collections. In fact, the eco-friendly Brazilian footwear brand teamed up with its longtime collaborator Pantone to give its popular Oca Low Top Canvas Sneaker an upgrade that's ready for spring. The limited-edition line features stunning pastel colors like turquoise-hued eggshell, pale lilac, and periwinkle, which is Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year, in men's and women's sizes. If you're not one to gravitate towards brightly colored footwear, there are plenty of neutral colors to choose from as well including an earthy taupe and classic white.
Fans of the brand know that the top-rated canvas sneaker isn't always easy to pin down. In the past, it's racked up a massive waitlist made up of thousands of eager shoppers. And whenever Cariuma teams up with Pantone, the collection is always expected to sell out. Not to mention, it's a celebrity-loved shoe that has earned a seal of approval from Helen Mirren.
So, what makes the Oca Low Top Canvas Sneaker this high in demand? Outside of its famous fanbase, the sneaker is made with a vegan cork memory foam insole that contours to your foot for optimal cushioning and support. Its sturdy natural rubber outsole further increases the shoe's comfort and flexibility while also adding shock absorption to prevent fatigue during long travel days and daily commuting. Plus, its cotton canvas exterior promotes breathability, which is perfect for any warm-weather trip and days spent sightseeing. And if sustainability is important to you, the shoe's laces lining, threads, and labels are made from recycled plastic bottles.
The Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Sneaker currently has an impressive average 4.8-star rating from shoppers and more than 5,700 five-star reviews, with one customer calling them "the most comfortable and cutest sneakers." Another echoed their delivery on comfort and complemented their sturdy construction, continuing to say they've "gotten so many compliments on these." When vouching for their support, one reviewer with "bad knees" said they've "had no trouble with pain or swelling" since wearing these shoes.
Another buyer raved that the sneakers required "virtually no break-in period" for their feet to adjust and added that they took the shoes for a spin during a four-day trip to Seaworld in Orlando, FL and "had no issues." Their review was followed by a shopper that said "you can walk 6 to 10 miles easy in these."
As if these glowing reviews weren't enough, Cariuma plants two trees for every pair of sneakers sold as an effort to restore and preserve the rainforests in Brazil, making the sneakers a great option if you're looking to shop with more sustainable brands.
Before you switch tabs to add the stylish canvas sneaker to your cart, be mindful that the shoe is only available for pre-order and won't ship until April 30. Still, we think it's better to secure your pair now before they sell out.
Get your Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low Top Canvas Sneaker at Cariuma today. Keep scrolling to explore the other colors that make up the spring-approved collection.