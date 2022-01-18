Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna Both Love This Beanie — and It's Under $20
When an item is deemed the "best" in any category, it's sometimes just a matter of opinion. But when a style is celebrated by celebrities, like Jennifer Lawrence, Kacey Musgraves, and Rihanna — who also happen to represent a wide range of personal styles — and given five-star ratings by more than 100,000 Amazon shoppers, it's safe to say it truly is top-notch. So, if you're shopping for a winter beanie that promises to keep you warm and in style, look no further than this under-$20 knit hat from Carhartt.
The Carhartt cuffed beanie is made from 100 percent "rib-knit" acrylic fabric for added warmth, and you don't have to worry about sizing — it's one size fits all. It's a true claim, according to one shopper who said: "They're one size fits all, but they stretch to fit any head, and they have a wide fold-over edge so you can pull them down or fold them higher up on your head." Plus, the beanie is available in nearly 50 colors, which has definitely helped the hat become a number one bestseller on Amazon.
"Honestly the best beanie hat I've ever bought," wrote one of the nearly 15,000 five-star reviewers. "I have tons of these hats because they keep my head warm, they're super comfy, and they actually stay on my head, so I'm not fixing it every few minutes! Best buy anyone could ever make!"
"This hat is by far the warmest hat I have ever owned," said another five-star reviewer. "It takes a day or two to stretch to the right fit, but once it does it's perfect."
According to Carhartt, the brand has been designing this specific hat since 1987. The design has stayed simple (the beanie is largely only available in solid colors), and the only branding comes from the single label sewn onto the front of the hat. Without many added details, the care instructions are also easy: toss the beanie into the wash on a cold setting or hand wash it if you would prefer to be extra careful.
"We have washed these numerous times in the washer and they hold their shape, their color, and do not shrink in the dryer," added another shopper, whose family members own multiple beanies.
After a short break in period, shoppers say, "you'll never want to take it off." So, shop the Carhartt beanie for just $17, join the celebs who already love it, and enjoy the warmth it offers all season long.