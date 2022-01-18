Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna Both Love This Beanie — and It's Under $20

The Carhartt cuffed beanie is made from 100 percent "rib-knit" acrylic fabric for added warmth, and you don't have to worry about sizing — it's one size fits all. It's a true claim, according to one shopper who said: "They're one size fits all, but they stretch to fit any head, and they have a wide fold-over edge so you can pull them down or fold them higher up on your head." Plus, the beanie is available in nearly 50 colors, which has definitely helped the hat become a number one bestseller on Amazon.