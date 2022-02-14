This Celeb-loved Natural Deodorant Keeps Shoppers Smelling Clean on '12-hour Hikes' — and it's Under $20

Even Cara Delevingne is a fan. 
By Emily Belfiore February 14, 2022
For some, a toiletry bag can be considered a window into one's soul. After all, these are the products they've deemed too important to be without. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, model Cara Delevingne gave fans an exclusive look at the makeup, skincare, hair care, and wellness products that make up her everyday essentials, which she keeps in an embroidered $2,300 Dior travel case. But amongst her luxury items was a surprisingly affordable clean beauty pick from Weleda: the Citrus 24H Deodorant Spray

Designed to support the skin's natural detoxification process, the citrus-scented deodorant uses lemon and litsea cubeba essential oils to safely rebalance odors and keep your underarms smelling fresh for 24 hours. It's also free from common antiperspirants such as aluminum salts and synthetic preservatives, as well as fragrances, colorants, and raw materials derived from mineral oils. The natural deodorant is housed in a recyclable glass bottle and uses a non-aerosol pump spray to distribute the non-irritating formula to your skin. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18

"I've got a bit of citrus deodorant," Delevingne said in the video interview. "I really like natural deodorant. I just apply it all the time, so I keep it on me all the time because it's, obviously, it just smells nice, basically." 

The Suicide Squad actress isn't the only fan of the aluminum-free deodorant; it has more than 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers praising its effective and gentle formula. In fact, many vouched for its staying power, with one saying it "holds for about 17 hours."

It's also earned a seal of approval from reviewers with sensitive skin. "I can't use store-bought brands without my armpits breaking out and hurting," another shopper wrote. "No breakouts or itching. [I'm] clean-smelling all day [and have] tested [it] in high humidity and heat on 12-hour hikes — no stink." 

Beyond its effectiveness, Amazon customers were also thrilled to report that a little goes a long way and it "does not leave stains on clothes." 

You can get the Weleda Citrus 24H Deodorant on Amazon, and did we mention it's also available in the scents Wild Rose and Sage

As for the other products that Delevingne travels with, keep scrolling to see what else the Carnival Row star has in her bag. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Listerine Cool Mint Dental Floss

To buy:amazon.com, $8

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $18)

Credit: Courtesy of Dermstore

Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

To buy: amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and dermstore.com, $39

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lip Balm

To buy: sephora.com and nordstrom.com, $39

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick

To buy: sephora.com and nordstrom.com, $39

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

To buy: sephora.com and nordstrom.com, $36

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Refa Carat Ray Face Roller

To buy: nordstrom.com, revolve.com, and amazon.com, $250

