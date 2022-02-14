This Celeb-loved Natural Deodorant Keeps Shoppers Smelling Clean on '12-hour Hikes' — and it's Under $20

Designed to support the skin's natural detoxification process, the citrus-scented deodorant uses lemon and litsea cubeba essential oils to safely rebalance odors and keep your underarms smelling fresh for 24 hours. It's also free from common antiperspirants such as aluminum salts and synthetic preservatives, as well as fragrances, colorants, and raw materials derived from mineral oils. The natural deodorant is housed in a recyclable glass bottle and uses a non-aerosol pump spray to distribute the non-irritating formula to your skin.