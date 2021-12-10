Canada Goose Has the Ultimate Gift Guide for Anyone Who Lives in (or Loves) Cold Weather
There's a time to save, and there's a time to spend. During the holidays, finding incredible gifts for your loved ones (and yourself, of course), is a top priority, and it's always nice to get them at a discount. However, there are certain items that will forever and always be worth the splurge, simply because of the quality, high performance, and all-around life upgrade they offer. Canada Goose's holiday gift guide is full of exactly those types of winter-centric splurges, and if you're looking to make a serious investment toward your coziest future, here is the place to start.
Canada Goose started back in 1957, founded in a warehouse in Toronto. In the '80s, the company's iconic Expedition Parka became the coat worn in some of the iciest places on earth, including Antarctica's McMurdo Station, where the scientists living and working there nicknamed it "Big Red." In fact, according to the brand, all of Canada Goose's products are field tested by those living and working in the environments from which its design ideas emerged, "from the Constable Parka [currently unavailable] developed with insights from law enforcement agencies, to the Expedition Parka worn by almost every scientist at the South Pole."
In other words, this winterized clothing isn't messing around.
So what makes Canada Goose's products so uniquely equipped to keep you warm, cozy, and protected from the elements? The jackets, for example, are made with a super high-quality Canadian Hutterite down, and can withstand extremely low temperatures. The craftsmanship is precise and superb, with each piece developed using Canada Goose's Thermal Experience Index (TEI). "Whether you need a lightweight jacket for active pursuits, or a field-tested parka for the coldest places on earth, this five-point system is designed to help you make the right selection."
Also designed to help you make the right selection? Canada Goose's holiday gift guide, which highlights some of the best and brightest (not to mention warmest) gifting options you can choose from, including rugged boots, ultra-soft hoodies, luxuriously warm toques, and of course, plenty of Canada Goose's signature outerwear.
You'll spend more than you would for most winter gear, but you'll also get more out of it — not just in terms of warmth and protection from the elements, but also in the form of a lifetime guarantee. Head to Canada Goose's site and shop the holiday gift guide for yourself, or browse from our favorite picks below. With Canada Goose under the tree, it could be your warmest, coziest holiday yet.
