Amazon Dropped Countless Discounts on Tents, Gear, and Camping Essentials for Prime Day
You probably already know Prime Day is the perfect chance to give your luggage a refresh and make the most of steep discounts on all things tech. But if you feel like a kid in a candy store when perusing through the aisles of outdoor recreation gear, you will also find yourself in luck.
Whether you are replacing a tent that's already lived a long life or looking to build out your collection of camping essentials, Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is the ideal time to follow through on your wishlist purchases. There are steep discounts on practically everything outdoors-related.
From Coleman cabin-style tents to best-selling sleeping bags for nearly half-off, the sale has come through for outdoor enthusiasts. If you've already got your sleeping arrangements in check, don't miss out on the chance to save on the retailer's most popular hammock or an assortment of comfortable campside seating. The sale also includes discounts on best-selling backpacks, so everyone from casual campers to thru-hiking pros can get their gear in check.
Aside from the basics, this year's Prime Day includes everything you need for kicking back outdoors. For the fireside foodies, save on a 11-piece camp cooking utensil set, or upgrade your morning coffee by getting Amazon's best-selling camping coffee pot while it's 24 percent off. You can also save big on waterproof speakers, GPS devices, headlamps, and solar-powered phone chargers to stay safe and connected enough to focus on disconnecting from the rest.
Even if your wishlist of outdoor gear is ever growing, do yourself a favor and save on some of the basics during Amazon's Prime Day event. Below, shop the best 30 deals.
Best Tent Deals
Whether you're a solo camper or plan to take the whole family along, today's discounts on tents have it all covered. You can save over $100 on this best-selling Coleman tent with space for up to eight and add a pop-up privacy shelter to your campsite for $30 less than usual.
- Coleman 8-Person Elite Montana Tent with Easy Setup, $158 (originally $220)
- OT Qomotop Waterproof Pop Up Tent, $140 (originally $170)
- Coleman 8-Person Tent, $207 (originally $310)
- WolfWise Portable Pop Up Privacy Bathroom Tent, $80 (originally $100)
- Coleman 10-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup, $340 (originally $400)
- Coleman Sundome Tent, $41 (originally $64)
Best Hammock and Seating Deals
When you're ready to kick your feet up at the end of a long day outdoors, nothing is better than a relaxing hammock. Right now, you can get Amazon's most popular one on sale in multiple colors. And for sitting around the campfire, don't miss these comfortable Coleman chairs with their own built-in can coolers.
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, $39 (originally $44)
- Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Hammock, $36 (originally $44)
- Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in Can Cooler, $31 (originally $35)
- Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair, $39 (originally $43)
- Coleman Folding Camp Cot and Air Bed, $150 (originally $200)
- Coleman Self-Inflating Camping Pad with Pillow, $25 (originally $47)
Best Camp Kitchen Deals
If you've been thinking of getting a LifeStraw for a while, now is your chance to snag one for over half-off - the personal water filtering straw is only $14. Prime Day also has steep markdowns on lightweight utensils, Coleman enamel dining sets, and more to elevate your al fresco campsite dining experience.
- LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag, $42 (originally $55)
- Coleman 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set, $50 (originally $70)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $14 (originally $30)
- Ka-Bar Tactical Spork, $7 (originally $11)
- Coletti Bozeman Camping Coffee Pot, $36 (originally $50)
- Wealers 11 Piece Camp Kitchen Cooking Utensil Set, $33 (originally $40)
Best Backpack Deals
Because a reliable backpack is a must, Amazon's Prime Day discounts on styles from Teton Sports, Osprey, and CamelBak are not to be missed. For advanced outdoors enthusiasts, this internal framed hiking backpack at a 37 percent discount is worth checking out.
- Loowoko Hiking Backpack, $52 (originally $66)
- Teton Sports Scout 3400 Backpack, $76 (originally $83)
- CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack, $46 (originally $50)
- Teton Sports Oasis 1100 Hydration Pack, $37 (originally $47)
- Osprey Daylite Shoulder Sling Pack, $35 (originally $40)
- High Sierra Pathway Internal Frame Hiking Backpack, $78 (originally $123)
Best Camping Tech Deals
Some creature comforts are necessary even when you're traveling off the grid. From portable emergency camping lanterns to light up your tent to JBL waterproof speakers for $200 off, Prime Day's deals on technology and electronics will elevate your camping experience.
- Solar Power Waterproof Portable Phone Charger with Dual LED Flashlights, $22 (originally $30)
- LED Headlamp Flashlights 2-Pack, $13 (originally $17)
- Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern, $17 (originally $21)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $150 (originally $350)
- Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS, $170 (originally $300)
- Ecoxgear EcoTrek Waterproof Floating Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $190 (originally $230)