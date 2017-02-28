How a Travel Editor Decorates Their Home In Brooklyn

By Erika Owen
Updated January 15, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Andy Ryan/Getty Images

If there's one word that fits Brooklyn, it's cool. That's not saying that it is, in fact, a cool place all of the time, but spend a few minutes watching any movie located in this New York City borough, and you'll see that there's no one style that covers all Brooklyn homes. But even more than cool, Brooklyn is a melting pot for a lot of different things: people, culture, street art, restaurants—oh, and quirky home goods.

If you've ever wanted to channel a little bit of Brooklyn style into your own home décor, there are a few guidelines: Don't be afraid of an out-there piece of art, reclaimed wood is always a good thing, and embrace solid furniture colors. And the many makers who live in Brooklyn's neighborhoods are a huge part of its vibrant culture, so try to interject some handmade pieces into your home for a genuine straight-from-Brooklyn vibe.

Don't worry about matching patterns or themes throughout your Brooklyn-like home. Choose décor that speaks to you, and it'll all come together. Brooklyn-themed décor is friendly to all budgets—any local will be able to tell you that some of their favorite pieces came from a stoop sale or a kismet grab from the side of the street.

Whether you're just looking for a new piece of art for that blank wall space or a full living room redo, there are plenty of things out there just waiting to give your space a dose of Brooklyn style. You don't have to travel to the borough to know what kinds of items you'd find frequenting a Williamsburg loft or a cozy studio in Brooklyn Heights—just turn on the TV. This is the one time you can use Netflix or Hulu as actual resources (we suggest "Broad City" or "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt").

Ahead, take a dive into our Brooklyn décor picks to get your design plans rolling.

Start Slideshow

1 of 29

Burrow Velvet Sofa

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

 

To buy: westelm.com, $699

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

‘Hot Dudes Reading’ Coffee Table Book

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $15

3 of 29

‘Pay Phone’ Wall Phone

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Advertisement

4 of 29

Hudson’s Bay Wool Blanket

Credit: Courtesy of Woolrich

To buy: woolrich.com, $495

5 of 29

Marcus Oakley Cat Art Print

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, starting at $19

6 of 29

Rustic Living Rug

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: anthropologie.com, starting at $198

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 29

Boucle Wool Throw

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

To buy: westelm.com, starting at $20

8 of 29

Aviator Wall Clock

Credit: Courtesy of Target

To buy: target.com, $25

9 of 29

Champagne for Days Canvas Print

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $132

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 29

Brooklyn Modern Rustic Reclaimed Wood Dining Table

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Wood Goods

To buy: urbanwoodgoods.com, starting at $745

11 of 29

Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Target

To buy: target.com, $16

12 of 29

Industrial Cage Work Light Chandelier

Credit: Courtesy of Shades of Light

To buy: shadesoflight.com, $420

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 29

Brownstone Bookcase

Credit: Courtesy of Land of Nod

To buy: thelandofnod.com, $599

14 of 29

Odion Coffee Table

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: anthropologie.com, starting at $598

15 of 29

Brooklyn Neighborhoods Print

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

To buy: etsy.com, starting at $25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 29

Louis Ghost Chair

Credit: Courtesy of Hive Modern

To buy: hivemodern.com, $900 (2-pack)

17 of 29

Ocean Dinner Plates

Credit: Courtesy of Helen Levi

To buy: helenlevi.com, $58

18 of 29

Framework Bookcase

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $699

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 29

Eloise Double Old-Fashioned Glasses

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $4.95

20 of 29

Sailor’s Mirror

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: anthropologie.com, starting at $58

21 of 29

Wonky Grid Shower Curtain

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $39

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 29

Metal Brooklyn Bridge Bookends

Credit: Courtesy of Etsy

To buy: etsy,.com, $64

23 of 29

Dot Grey Vase

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $30

24 of 29

Magical Thinking Tiger Bath Mat

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $34

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 29

Big Sur Smoke Nightstand

Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

To buy: crateandbarrel.com, $699

26 of 29

Angled Plant Stand

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $129

27 of 29

Ginger Lemon Tea Candle

Credit: Courtesy of Apotheke Co.

To buy: apothekeco.com, $36

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 29

Recluse Desk

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $449

29 of 29

Peg Coat Rack

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

To buy: cb2.com, $100

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Erika Owen