If You've Been Wanting a Pendleton Blanket, Now's Your Chance to Get One on Sale
From dreamy hotel-level comforters to lightweight and packable beach towels, it's easy to trace the path Brooklinen has taken on its journey to filling every linen closet in our homes. That comfort paired with quality philosophy is why its launch with legendary wool textile company, Pendleton, just felt written in the stars.
If you happen to be someone who's had one of the heritage-quality wool blankets on their wishlist for years like I did, there's good news: Through today only, you can get a Pendleton blanket on sale at Brooklinen for 10 percent off.
And yes, while it's difficult to channel the desire of layering up in wool blankets while we're still in the grips of late August humidity, the fact of the matter is that the crisp and cool air will be here before you know it. Whether the turning of the seasons means flipping the bedding in your home to hygge inspired materials or packing your car for fall camping trips, the addition of a cozy Pendleton staple is as versatile as it is timeless.
Both of the blankets included in the markdowns are made with the same sustainable practices Pendleton Woolen Mills has been known for since 1863. With wool sourced from growers and farms held to very high standards of ethical and humane treatment and fabric made at its mills in the American Pacific Northwest, each piece is handcrafted to hold up through the years.
Whether you're a fan of the neutral Southwest-inspired patterns of the Heritage Blanket or lean towards the geometric shapes and energized colors of the Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket, one thing is for certain: The chance to snag a Pendleton blanket on sale doesn't come around often.
Head into your fall adventures embracing a whole new level of comfort by snagging a wool blanket from this match made in textile heaven while they're still on sale through today.
Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket
To buy: brooklinen.com, $351 (originally $389)
Pendleton Heritage Blanket
To buy: brooklinen.com, $243 (originally $269)
