If You've Been Wanting a Pendleton Blanket, Now's Your Chance to Get One on Sale

And yes, while it's difficult to channel the desire of layering up in wool blankets while we're still in the grips of late August humidity, the fact of the matter is that the crisp and cool air will be here before you know it. Whether the turning of the seasons means flipping the bedding in your home to hygge inspired materials or packing your car for fall camping trips, the addition of a cozy Pendleton staple is as versatile as it is timeless.