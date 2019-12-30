This Carry-on Suitcase Can Expand Up to 34% — and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Briggs & Riley is the preferred luggage brand for many frequent fliers. Not only is the company known for producing high-quality bags made from premium materials, but it’s famous for the lifetime warranty provided with all its luggage. And while you can always expect reliably great pieces, they unfortunately don’t come cheap.

That’s why we’re so excited to see great Briggs & Riley deals at the Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale. There are tons of items marked down, including this duffel bag that’s 15 percent off and this organizing briefcase that’s on sale for $269. But one of the best Briggs & Riley deals we’ve seen so far is on the Baseline Domestic 22-Inch Expandable Rolling Carry-on.

Made from a durable nylon material, the carry-on bag features an aluminum pull handle, four multi-directional wheels, and a SmartLink strap that can attach the suitcase to another bag for added convenience. The travel bag also boasts multiple pockets and compartments to keep your belongings organized, including one that works as a built-in garment bag so you can hang your dresses or suits inside.

The suitcase can expand its storage capacity by 34 percent, thanks to its innovative compression-expansion system, making it a great option for travelers who like to pack a lot. “The carry-on was the exact bag I wanted,” wrote one Nordstrom shopper. “I love the 360-degree spinner wheels and the compression section. It did make a difference. I was able to add a little more without concern of overpacking.”

“This carry-on is phenomenal,” said another. “I use it all the time for quick one- to three-day overnight stays, and my suits barely get wrinkled. It can hold a lot for a small 22-inch bag and is extremely durable. The four wheels make it amazing to run around the airport.”

Normally priced at $599, the beloved carry-on suitcase is currently $100 off, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your luggage collection for a fraction of the price.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $499 (originally $599)

