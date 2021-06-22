These Best-selling Bose Over-ear Headphones Are $170 Off Right Now for Prime Day
Having a great pair of headphones on you during the morning commute, while working from home in a noisy house, for an intense workout, or whenever you need to quiet the world can make or break your mood. There are tons of options out there - some from legacy tech brands that everyone knows and others from lesser-known companies that offer lower prices - but if you're in the market for a pair that all but guarantees quality without the sticker shock, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. Just until tomorrow, the over-ear Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 are $170 off.
The headphones have 11 levels of noise cancellation that allow you to listen to music, have phone conversations, and stream podcasts or videos at the exact volume and background noise level you prefer. Since these headphones are made by Bose, we trust the brand when they say the sound is full of "crisp, clear details" with a "deep, full bass," and that they produce "exciting, lifelike sound that's full and balanced at every volume level." Shoppers who have left nearly 16,000 five-star ratings agree - especially those who need a true noise-cancelling headset.
To buy: amazon.com, $229 (originally $399)
"These headphones are the most amazing thing I own," one shopper with sensory issues writes. "Not even kidding. No exaggeration. I'm in love. I carry so much less stress knowing that by simply putting these on I can escape the constant onslaught of sensory information I receive on a daily basis."
The headphones come ready to go with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities to round out the hands-free experience and provide updated news, weather, navigation details and more without pressing a button. During phone calls, the microphone in the headphones automatically picks up on other sounds, like wind or traffic noise, and adjusts so a user's voice is still clear on the other end of the line. When using these headphones to take a call, shoppers say they were wowed by the quality.
"The Noise-Cancelling Headphone 700's perform exceptionally for voice mic quality on calls and interacting with your voice assistant," another shopper writes. "It's amazing how clear your voice is projected onto the other line while using the NCH 700. These are killer for conference calls even if you dare take them in the middle of Times Square, NYC."
They're also designed to be worn comfortably for long periods of time and hold a charge for up to 20 hours of nonstop use without needing to be plugged in again - allowing the possibility of a true escape no matter where you might find yourself in need of some peace and quiet.
If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the Prime-exclusive markdowns, including this one. Buy a pair of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 while they're $170 off during Amazon Prime Day and give yourself the gift of superior noise-cancelling technology.