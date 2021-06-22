These Best-selling Bose Over-ear Headphones Are $170 Off Right Now for Prime Day

Having a great pair of headphones on you during the morning commute, while working from home in a noisy house, for an intense workout, or whenever you need to quiet the world can make or break your mood. There are tons of options out there - some from legacy tech brands that everyone knows and others from lesser-known companies that offer lower prices - but if you're in the market for a pair that all but guarantees quality without the sticker shock, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. Just until tomorrow, the over-ear Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 are $170 off.