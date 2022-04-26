People Say This Celeb-approved Bralette 'Fits Like a Dream' — and It's Only $27
It's no easy task to find a wireless bra that's comfortable but still offers plenty of support.. And sometimes, you just need the comfort of a soft, lightweight bralette to get you through the day, especially if you're embarking on a long trip and don't want to be poked and prodded by your stiff bra. Plus, bralettes always trump regular bras in terms of softness and breathability.
Finally ready to ditch your old bralette for one that's actually supportive and comfortable? According to shoppers, it doesn't get any better than the sports bra-inspired Boody Lyolyte Racerback Bra, which is so comfortable that you might even forget you're wearing it.
The eco-friendly bralette is made from bamboo-derived viscose to achieve its silky-smooth feel. It also gives the seam-free bralette its fan-favorite breathability as it promotes airflow and has a cool feel against the skin, even when you sweat.
Taking its lightweight construction in stride, the Boody Lyolyte Racerback Bra is enhanced with supportive details to ensure optimal comfort and coverage. It has a double-layered design that features a scooped neckline, supportive ribbed band, and racerback straps. Together, these features work in harmony to keep everything in place so you can move confidently when you're lifting your luggage from the overhead bin, hailing a cab, or leaning over to tie your shoes.
Shoppers have their choice of seven colors, which include a variety of nude colors to suit different skin tones, as well as basic neutrals like black, navy, and gray. Sizes ranging from XS to XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. As if that's not reason enough to give it a try, the $27 bralette also has an impressive celebrity fan base that includes Billie Eilish.
A representative from Boody confirmed that the singer wore the Lyolyte Racerback Bra in black with her monochromatic Rick Owens ensemble at the 2022 Grammys. In fact, its criss-cross straps were visible on the red carpet thanks to the designer dress' open back.
In their reviews, Boody shoppers said that the Lyolyte Racerback Bra is "perfect for everyday wear" thanks to its "comfy and supportive" fit. It's even been dubbed the "most comfy racerback I've ever worn" by a reviewer. One customer even said that it "feels like you're not wearing anything." Another noted that it's "great for summer as it breathes so nicely." They also pointed out that it "works great for breastfeeding" since it's soft on the skin and not too tight. Plus, it's easy to remove.
For one wearer, the bralette provides enough support to wear when they commute via bike because it "dries quickly." They also shared that it "looks good under shirts," emphasizing its versatility. In fact, several shoppers highlighted that the bralette's racerback silhouette and thin straps make it virtually undetectable underneath your favorite tops, especially tank tops.
It's even earned a seal of approval from a reviewer with a large chest. They wrote, "Despite being quite a big cup, I had no problems with the thin straps." They went on to say that they " love, love, love the color and the feel of this bra." Mirroring their review, another customer who wears a D-cup shared that they are "able to do yoga without anything spilling out, but it also feels comfortable enough to sleep in." A third shopper added that "the cut of the bra makes it quite supportive even without padding [or] underwire."
Still not convinced? Maybe this review will sway you: "This [bra] fits like a dream and feels like being hugged by an angel."
Consider this your sign to retire your old bra and treat yourself to the Lyolyte Racerback Bra. Grab one at Boody today and get ready to reach for it every time you get dressed.