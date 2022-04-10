Vacationers Are Getting So Many Compliments on This Packable Maxi Skirt That 'Goes With Everything'
Planning outfits for a trip always seems like a fun task at first — until you realize just how limited your go-to suitcase is on space. That's why it's always a good idea to pack versatile wardrobe staples so you can still look stylish without sacrificing room in your luggage.
One trusty item that makes a great travel companion is the maxi skirt, which can be worn during trips to the beach, sightseeing tours, fancy dinners, and everything in between thanks to its airy design and elegant silhouette. But, not every maxi skirt is made the same, and it can be hard to find one that's on-trend and affordable. Well, that was before the Bluetime Maxi Skirt came along, a favorite among shoppers that has been winning wearers over with its ″super flattering″ fit, quality construction, and summer-friendly patterns.
The ankle-grazing chiffon skirt has a classic A-line silhouette that's paired with an elastic, high-rise waistband that offers a customizable fit. This adjustable detail also gives the skirt its reviewer-loved comfort, which many say allows the wardrobe staple to move with your body while still guaranteeing coverage. One shopper even said it complimented their curves better than other maxi skirts they've worn.
Shoppers have their choice of 16 patterns, which include delicate florals, fierce animal prints, and creative geometric shapes. Sizes range from S to 2XL, and some shoppers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Perfect for warm-weather excursions and everyday wear, the Bluetime Maxi Skirt has a lightweight feel that promotes airflow and keeps things breezy while you're out and about. But according to reviewers, it's flowy without being flimsy. In fact, many shoppers were impressed by how well-made the skirt feels and how thick the material is. Several also pointed out that, despite its chiffon construction, it's actually incredibly soft, too. It's no surprise that it's earned a seal of approval from so many avid travelers.
According to one reviewer, it's "perfect for traveling" because it doesn't "shrink or fade" after washing and "didn't wrinkle at all." They were also happy to report that the waistband "is comfortable and doesn't roll when I sit down." It came in handy for one vacationing shopper, who relied on the floor-length skirt to cover their legs from the sun all day. "It's really breezy, stretchy, and comfortable around the waist, and cute and easy to pair with tops," the reviewer wrote. "[It] can be dressed up or down and packs really easily, too."
Vouching for its versatility, one customer raved, "this skirt goes with everything." And when it's on, an Amazon shopper shared that it "fits well and flows beautifully while walking" so you won't feel restricted when wearing it.
We're sure you won't be disappointed with the Bluetime Maxi Skirt. Head over to Amazon today so you can refresh your everyday and travel wardrobe with the stylish, reviewer-loved skirt.