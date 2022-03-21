This Super Comfortable Skort Has a Hidden Detail That Shoppers Say Will Make You Want One in Every Color

Dressing for warm-weather destinations can be a challenge, especially if you haven't given your wardrobe a refresh since last summer. If your travels will bring you somewhere hot and tropical this season, you may be thinking about packing a pair of shorts for the trip. While there's no denying that they're a summer staple, the bottoms have a reputation for being unflattering and uncomfortable, which can be especially true if your trip involves a lot of walking (think: chafing).