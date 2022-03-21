This Super Comfortable Skort Has a Hidden Detail That Shoppers Say Will Make You Want One in Every Color
Dressing for warm-weather destinations can be a challenge, especially if you haven't given your wardrobe a refresh since last summer. If your travels will bring you somewhere hot and tropical this season, you may be thinking about packing a pair of shorts for the trip. While there's no denying that they're a summer staple, the bottoms have a reputation for being unflattering and uncomfortable, which can be especially true if your trip involves a lot of walking (think: chafing).
Sure, you can try a skirt. But, depending on the day's activities (and whether there's a breeze or not), they can fall short on coverage and leave you restricted in your movement. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution: the Blevonh Women's Tennis Skirt, which has more than 5,500 five-star ratings from reviewers — even from people who hate wearing shorts.
This sporty skirt combines style and function with its 2-in-1 design, which features built-in shorts for extra support. And, wearers will be delighted to learn that the shorts even have a secret pocket that can hold everything from your phone, keys, cards, and other small essentials.
It's currently available in 21 colors and patterns and sizes range from XS to 2XL, giving shoppers plenty of options when building their travel wardrobe. Oh, and did we mention that you can get one for as little as $21?
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
The Blevonh Women's Tennis Skirt is made from a stretchy polyester and spandex fabric that reviewers called ″soft and lightweight″, as well as ″breathable.″ Several shoppers also highlighted that the high-rise elastic waistband keeps the skirt from rolling down, so you can move freely and confidently no matter where the day takes you — whether it's on the trails, on the tennis court, or maneuvering through crowded airports and theme parks.
In addition to being incredibly comfortable, shoppers are fans of the tennis skirt for its built-in shorts that are perforated and have a long inseam, which prevents them from riding up and chafing. One new parent called the skirt "downright perfect" and said they found it comforting to be "covered underneath" when they're constantly bending down and tending to their children.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Several shoppers described the fit as ″very flattering″ and shared that they've found the skirt to be incredibly versatile. For one reviewer, it's become a mainstay in their activewear collection as well as their everyday wardrobe, saying they "wear it for working out or to go out." When traveling, wearers can definitely get multiple uses out of the skirt; it's perfect for road trips, walking tours, and casual outings.
Plus, you can pack it to wear as a cover-up to the beach or pool, as well as to the hotel gym or on a morning run. There was even a shopper that used the skirt as an alternative to bathing suit bottoms. The possibilities are endless — no wonder why so many customers are going back to buy it in more colors.
If you're ready to finally retire your uncomfortable shorts and skirts ahead of summer, replace them with the fan-favorite Blevonh Women's Tennis Skirt. Grab one on Amazon today for as little as $19. Warning: You'll definitely want one in every color.