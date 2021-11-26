The 45 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Black Friday
Nothing says "seasoned traveler" quite like a high-quality suitcase or a sleek matching set. While luggage can, unfortunately, be expensive, right now is actually a great time to shop for it, thanks to all the Black Friday sales happening. Everyone from mega-retailers like Amazon and Target to smaller direct-to-consumer brands like Away and Paravel has slashed prices on tons of top-rated travel essentials.
Right now at Walmart, you can scoop up this American Tourister underseat suitcase and this matching three-piece set at a major discount. You can also score this Tumi travel bag for only $79 at Nordstrom.
And don't forget to check out the large selection of luggage sets on sale at Amazon. We found this two-piece Rockland set on sale for just $51, this three-piece Samsonite set at a 49 percent discount, and this Traveler's Club set for $68 off.
It's not just suitcases and luggage sets that are on major markdown, either. Tons of weekender bags, duffels, and travel backpacks are on sale too. This Swissgear travel backpack can be yours for just $42 at Target, and Away slashed the price of its popular Everywhere bag by nearly $100.
To help you navigate through all the amazing sales, we rounded up the 45 best luggage deals happening right now. Whether you're looking for a new luggage set, a durable duffel bag, or an expandable carry-on suitcase, there's something on this list for just about every type of traveler.
Just remember, many of these deals end tonight (or while supplies last), so if you want to score these pieces at these steep discounts, you'll have to act fast. Keep reading to shop all of the best Black Friday luggage deals.
Best Luggage Deals From Amazon
- Samsonite Omni Hardshell Suitcase, $180 (originally $250)
- Rockland Two-Piece Luggage Set, $51 (originally $80)
- Delsey Paris Chatelet Suitcase, $274 (originally $414)
- Samsonite Freeform Suitcase, $150 (originally $190)
- Travelpro Expandable Suitcase, $264 (originally $330)
- Samsonite Hardshell Three-Piece Luggage Set, $360 (originally $700)
- Flieks Three-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, $150 (originally $160)
- Samsonite Softside Suitcase, $215 (originally $330)
- Travelpro Softside Suitcase, $200 (originally $250)
- Traveler's Club Four-Piece Luggage Set, $130 (originally $198)
Best Luggage Deals From Nordstrom
- Briggs + Riley Slim Leather Briefcase, $258 (originally $429)
- Tumi Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase, $315 (originally $395)
- Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Duffle Bag, $160 (originally $200)
- Herschel Supply Co Buckingham Backpack, $72 (originally $120)
- Tumi Alpha Double Expansion Travel Satchel, $379 (originally $475)
- Bric's x Travel Nomad Backpack, $102 (originally $135)
- Max Bone City Pet Carrier Tote, $222 (originally $290)
- Bugaboo Ant Stroller Transport Bag, $32 (originally $55)
- Tumi Voyager Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote, $79 (originally $100)
- Marc Jacobs The Pouch Backpack, $150 (originally $250)
Best Luggage Deals From Target
- Skyline Softside Five-Piece Luggage Set, $69 (originally $114)
- Tach V3 Hardshell Three-Piece Luggage Set, $395 (originally $530)
- Vera Bradley Backpack, $102 (originally $145)
- Samsonite Xcalibur Spinner Suitcase, $173 (originally $199)
- Optimus Hardside Suitcase, $55 (originally $60)
- Kipling Laptop Backpack, $72 (originally $119)
- Crckt Kids Suitcase, $48 (originally $60)
- Made by Design Spinner Suitcase, $56 (originally $80)
- Skyline Studio Five-Piece Luggage Set, $69 (originally $115)
- Swissgear Travel Backpack, $42 (originally $70)
Best Luggage Deals From Walmart
- Zimtown Three-Piece Luggage Set, $150 (originally $301)
- LeSportsac Weekender Bag, $88 (originally $110)
- Walmart Three-Piece Luggage Set, $100 (originally $120)
- Casaba Duffle Bag, $36 (originally $60)
- Showkoo Three-Piece Luggage Set, $166 (originally $300)
- American Tourister Underseat Spinner Suitcase, $49 (originally $64)
- Traveler's Club Two-Piece Luggage Set, $90 (originally $112)
- Ktaxon Three-Piece Luggage Set, $140 (originally $301)
- Casaba Rolled Duffle Bag, $16 (originally $26)
- Movsou Rolling Backpack, $70 (originally $110)
Black Friday Luggage Deals From Other Retailers
Shop More Black Friday Deals