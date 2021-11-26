The 45 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Black Friday

Snag these discounted suitcases before they sell out. 
By Rebecca Carhart November 26, 2021
Nothing says "seasoned traveler" quite like a high-quality suitcase or a sleek matching set. While luggage can, unfortunately, be expensive, right now is actually a great time to shop for it, thanks to all the Black Friday sales happening. Everyone from mega-retailers like Amazon and Target to smaller direct-to-consumer brands like Away and Paravel has slashed prices on tons of top-rated travel essentials. 

Right now at Walmart, you can scoop up this American Tourister underseat suitcase and this matching three-piece set at a major discount. You can also score this Tumi travel bag for only $79 at Nordstrom. 

And don't forget to check out the large selection of luggage sets on sale at Amazon. We found this two-piece Rockland set on sale for just $51, this three-piece Samsonite set at a 49 percent discount, and this Traveler's Club set for $68 off. 

It's not just suitcases and luggage sets that are on major markdown, either. Tons of weekender bags, duffels, and travel backpacks are on sale too. This Swissgear travel backpack can be yours for just $42 at Target, and Away slashed the price of its popular Everywhere bag by nearly $100. 

To help you navigate through all the amazing sales, we rounded up the 45 best luggage deals happening right now. Whether you're looking for a new luggage set, a durable duffel bag, or an expandable carry-on suitcase, there's something on this list for just about every type of traveler. 

Just remember, many of these deals end tonight (or while supplies last), so if you want to score these pieces at these steep discounts, you'll have to act fast. Keep reading to shop all of the best Black Friday luggage deals. 

Best Luggage Deals From Amazon

Best Luggage Deals From Nordstrom

Best Luggage Deals From Target

Best Luggage Deals From Walmart

Black Friday Luggage Deals From Other Retailers

