The 50 Best Black Friday Deals for Travelers from Amazon, Target, and More

Shop headphones, suitcases, and travel accessories for a fraction of the original price.
By Rebecca Carhart November 26, 2021
The day we've been waiting for has finally come: It's Black Friday! Practically all of our favorite retailers have slashed prices on thousands of items — and we're using this as an excuse to stock up on comfortable shoes, luggage, high-tech gadgets, and other travel essentials. 

With Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and Zappos all having major sales today on some of their best-selling and customer-loved travel essentials, it can take hours trying to sift through all the sites to find the best deals out there. Luckily, we've been tracking the best options for travelers for weeks now and know exactly which discounts are too good to be missed. 

For instance, you can get a Kindle for only $70 on Amazon right now and a Tumi cosmetic case at a $60 discount at Zappos. Meanwhile, Nordstrom has majorly marked down tons of travel-ready products including, Zella leggings, Briggs + Riley suitcases, and Dagne Dover accessories. And Target and Walmart have tons of travel essentials on sale like these Samsung earbuds for only $79 and this Vera Bradley weekender bag for $45 off. 

No matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find something on this list. Keep reading to shop all the best Black Friday travel deals from Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, and Zappos. And don't forget to also check out our list of deals from direct-to-consumer travel brands below. 

Best Amazon Deals

Travelers love to shop on Amazon because the retailer has just about everything you may need for upcoming trips. Today, you'll find huge savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods, Samsonite suitcases, and Bose headphones. And we're just as excited to scoop up affordable travel essentials like this set of packing cubes and this travel backpack

Best Nordstrom Deals

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is so good it's bound to become your one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. Everything from comfortable shoes to winter coats is majorly marked down, and we can't wait to score this Cole Haan coat and this pair of Nike sneakers at such a steep discount. 

Best Target Deals

Target has slashed prices on so many products it will be hard to not add everything you see to your cart. Luckily, some of the best deals we've seen so far have been on travel essentials like this Kipling backpack, this HP Chromebook, and this Apple Watch. If any of these items have been on your wishlist, now is the time to shop, as you'll save more than just a few bucks. 

Best Walmart Deals

It can be hard to navigate a sale as big as Walmart's, but we're here to help. Not only are Samsung tablets and Google Nest Hubs on super sale, but tons of other travel-ready items are marked down as well. This Fitbit Charge is only $60, and this air mattress can be yours for less than $50 right now. 

Best Zappos Deals

You'll find tons of name-brand clothing and accessories marked down at Zappos' Black Friday sale. We can't wait to scoop up this pair of Ugg boots and this Under Armour hoodie. And you'll definitely want to check out the sale's large selection of discounted backpacks, duffels, and weekender bags. 

Black Friday Deals From Other Retailers

Shop More Black Friday Deals

